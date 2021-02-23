As the nation nears the landmark of more than a half-million deaths during the past year due to COVID-19, the Key West City Commission has set aside the first Monday in March to honor the victims and survivors of this pandemic.
Monday, March 1, is designated as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.
Bob Eadie, the Administrator of the Florida Health Department in Monroe County, accepted the somber proclamation.
“COVID-19 is having catastrophic effects on human life, our community, and our economy,” reads the proclamation. “Local and state governments, health departments, and public servants have taken bold actions to protect residents, support struggling local economies, and find innovative ways to provide services.
“Each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and surrounding community.”
Eadie reiterated the need for the community to follow public health guidance and policies targeted at prevention, such as social distancing, wearing masks in public and staying home to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, prevent illness and lessen the burden on individuals and society.