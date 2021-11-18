In a marathon 4½-hour meeting at City Hall, the Key West City Commission gave the go-ahead to Lofts of Bahama Village to develop affordable housing on the 3.2-acre parcel in the historic neighborhood near the Truman Waterfront.
The City Commission followed the direction of the Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Council, which recently selected the proposal from Lofts of Bahama Village, led by AH Monroe and Vestcor Company, over one from Bahama Village at Fort Street 3.2, led by Habitat for Humanity and numerous local entities.
The decision, approved on a 5-to-2 vote with Mayor Teri Johnston and City Commissioner Clayton Lopez voting against it, authorizes City Manager Patti McLauchlin and City Attorney Shawn Smith to draft a contract with Lofts of Bahama Village for the 118-unit development, which includes a mix of rental and homeownership properties, as well as commerical properties.
Prior to presentations by Lofts of Bahama Village and Bahama Village at Fort Street 3.2, several members of the community including Bahama Village residents and BVRAC members, voiced their concerns about BVRAC’s top selection.
Kwanna Staffney, the executive director of the Bahama Village Music Program, reminded commissioners that the project needed to meet the needs of the community, specifically homeownership.
“We, and Bahama Village, really want to own our homes,” Staffney told commissioners. “We want to have a stake in our community, because I’m not going anywhere. And I don’t want to stay here, as my grandmother has for 94 years, paying rent. I want to own, I want generational wealth for my children, I want something I can pass on to them.”
The proposal by Lofts at Bahama Village, which AH Monroe Executive Director Scott Pridgen pointed out is flexible, currently provides 16 two- and three-bedroom units for sale, all above 9,000 square feet of commercial space. It also proposes 41 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, 44 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units and 17 three-bedroom, two-bedroom units, ranging in price from $476 to $3,174 a month for the rental units, and from $215,220 to $561,260 for the units for sale.
The proposal from Bahama Village at Fort Street 3.2, presented by former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, would have provided 106 total units, with 28 available for homeownership and 76 rental units. Prices for those units, which would range in size from one-bedroom, one-bathroom units to three-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, would have ranged from $976 to $1,745 for rentals, and from $162,750 to $355,950 for homeownership units.
The actions taken by the city on Wednesday were the first toward development of the 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village, which at one time encompassed 6.6 acres.
The next step for the city is the Jan. 18 referendum in which voters will be asked to approved leasing the 3.2 acres to Lofts at Bahama Village for up to 99 years. The lease ensures that the developer can afford to build, while also ensuring that rents and homeownership prices stay affordable in perpetuity.
Mail ballots will go out Dec. 15, and early voting will be Jan. 5-15.
“This affordable housing development will only move forward if approved by the voters,” said Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman.
Also on Wednesday, the City Commission heard from Ed Pozzouli, CEO of the Tripp Scott Law Firm in Fort Lauderdale, which is being considered to represent the city in possible litigation regarding the November vote on cruise ship regulations and state legislation that negated the votes. Meetings between stakeholders on the issue, which seeks to help the city create ordinances to protect it from future litigation, took place last month. However, the parties involved said no common ground had been reached.
Pozzouli said his firm is prepared to work with the city on a possible timeframe, but noted there are many challenges.
“It’s complicated,” Pozzouli told the City Commission. “I want to make sure that we also deal with some of the folks that want to make sure that they have input into your process, and so we look forward to doing that as quickly as possible, but I want to get it right. What ever advice we give, we want to ensure we have the greatest likelihood of success, on behalf of the commission.”
Commissioners unanimously approved authorizing Smith to negotiate a letter of representation with Pozzouli for services related to the cruise ship ports referendum, ordinances or issues, and allowing McLauchlin to execute the letter.
Toward the end of Wednesday’s meeting, city commissioners denied directing the city manager to negotiate an agreement with Rams Head Southernmost for redevelopment and long-term lease of the former Diesel Plant and connected buildings. Commissioners did, however, direct the city manager to develop a Request for Proposal for potential interested applicants.
“Now I know how Commissioner Kaufman feels on 5-2 votes,” quipped Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, who voted for the agreement with Rams Head, along with Commissioner Clayton Lopez.