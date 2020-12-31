Key West police officers, firefighters and fire marshals, code officers and even the city manager and assistant city managers will be hitting the streets Thursday night to enforce a 10 p.m. curfew, now that a federal judge has ruled the city’s directive is legal.
All total, the city will have more than 55 officers and employees on the streets to enforce the curfew, Key West City Manager Greg Veliz said. City police will also be backed up by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Veliz continued.
“It’s all hands on deck into the night,” said Veliz, who added he will be out making the rounds as well. “I can’t ask the guys to do something I wouldn’t do myself.”
Veliz and city leaders are hoping that residents and tourists comply with the city’s emergency directive, which puts a curfew in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has placed lighted roadside signs coming into town and around the city to remind people of the curfew, and the city has been regularly posting about the curfew on its social media platforms.
“We are doing our best to get the word out there, but we will be enforcing it,” Veliz said Wednesday. “All suggestions that this curfew is unconstitutional were put to bed yesterday.”
Judge Lawrence King ruled Tuesday the city could implement the curfew to protect the health and safety of the community.
“There is not a sense of victory in any regard in that we are still in the depths of a pandemic,” City Attorney Shawn Smith said. “This decision does give us a solid answer on our ability to legally enforce a curfew for public health and safety.”
The city is pairing up its six code enforcement officers with both police and firefighters and fire marshals, Veliz said. Code and fire officials will be monitoring the businesses, and police will be handling crowd control, Veliz said.
The code, police and fire officials will be wearing masks, gloves and other protective gear, Veliz said.
One code enforcement officer sent city leaders an email earlier this month asking them to not only give code enforcement personal protective equipment, but body armor and defensive training. She also asked that code officers be given hazardous duty pay.
Veliz said he and staff have discussed those issues and at this time code officers will not be given body armor. Veliz gave code officers and workers the option of not working New Year’s Eve and the weekend and only one is not working because the employee already had planned time off, Veliz said.
Veliz also reiterated that code officers will be paired with police and fire officials, not working by themselves.
Veliz is hoping for compliance and said his crew maybe be giving business owners and people warnings at first, he said.
“But these won’t be the kind of warnings where we tell them we will be back tomorrow,” Veliz said.
Instead, city staff will remain at businesses to make sure they close, Veliz said.
Veliz said the 10 p.m. curfew, not a 1 a.m. curfew some had lobbied for, is an “attempt restrict crowds.” Veliz said 1 a.m. is too late as most of the large crowds would have already disbanded by that time, Veliz said.
“They are closing off Times Square, why should Duval Street be off limits to restrictions?” Veliz asked.
The city amended its curfew this week to allow people to walk their dogs, go to the grocery store and other essential businesses, and to transit to and from their homes or hotel rooms to essential businesses.
In addition, there will be a “heavy law enforcement presence” to make sure people are not drinking and driving, Veliz said.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay is beefing up patrols in the Lower Keys on New Year’s Eve, as he is expecting some spillover into Stock Island, Big Coppitt Key and other unincorporated areas of the county where there is no curfew, he said.
In addition to the normal patrol, the sheriff plans to have a lieutenant and captain on the road, the entire traffic unit, and a special detail of four deputies. The beefed-up patrols will result in seven more deputies between Stock Island and Big Coppitt Key, the sheriff said.
The sheriff will also have deputies available to be dispatched into Key West for crowd control or if there is a brawl or other issue with a large crowd, he said.
“We hope it’s all for nothing, but we want to have a game plan,” Ramsay said.