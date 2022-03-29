Exemplary of a problem that special magistrate Donald E. Yates called “endemic,” a woman is being issued a fine of more than $18,000, which will continue to grow until resolved, for running a vacation rental by owner without a transient rental medallion.
At a March 24 Key West Code Compliance hearing, Eileen Luongo was not present but three repeat counts of failure to obtain proper rental licenses at her property were on the agenda. The counts are due to Luongo advertising a VRBO at 1114 Elgin Lane. She has a listed address in Davie, Florida, data from the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s office shows.
Luongo was reportedly issued notice of the violations via certified mail on Feb. 24. Code Compliance officer Sophia Doctoche told Yates that she came across the VRBO being advertised for a minimum stay of 15 nights, without a transient rental permit, in February. Luongo has previously been cited in two other Code Compliance cases and signed a settlement agreement in July 2021.
Given the evidence and previous violations, Yates issued a compliance date of the next day.
“I’m not going to argue, one day is fine in my opinion,” said Code Compliance Director Jim Young. “Especially since this is a repeat, and it’s the same type of violation. And in light of what’s going on in the Keys with the housing market. The city takes this very seriously.”
Unpermitted, short-term rentals are an ongoing issue in the city, which puts further strain on an already ailing affordable housing market.
Young said Luongo is being charged with 33 counts of the violation as of March 24. The city is seeking $16,500, plus a suspended fine of $1,602 from previous violations, from Luongo.
Doctoche said Luongo was “well aware” of the $500 fine per count from her previous settlement. Each day Luongo continues to advertise the VRBO, an additional three counts are added to the fines, until she brings the property into compliance.
Doctoche said she had made attempts to reach Luongo by email, to inquire why she is continuing to advertise the VRBO, but has not heard anything.
“I recognize this is a problem in the city and the county, it’s endemic almost,” Yates said. “There’s got to be a solution somewhere. I just don’t know what it is yet.”