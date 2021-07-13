The City of Key West is teaming up with USSI to test the integrity of sewer lines citywide. Beginning Wednesday, July 14, crews will begin smoke testing. Hang tags will be placed on area residences where the company is working that clearly explain the process.
The test consists of forcing safe, vegetable oil derived smoke into the sewer lines and observing where it escapes in order to determine any location of leaks or defects.
Odorless and safe, the smoke leaves no residuals or stains and has no adverse effects on people, plants or animals, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The smoke will be visible coming out of manholes and sewer vent stacks on rooftops. It should not come into buildings. However, the city recommends pouring two or three gallons of water into sinks and floor drains that are seldom used to ensure there is water pressure to keep out the smoke. However, if some rises into a building, it is harmless and will dissipate quickly.
Residents do not need to be at home during the testing, and each test takes about 15 minutes. If you do have questions during the test, the uniformed crews outside can answer questions.
The vapor dissipates in about 10 minutes, and the city will know if and where there are any problems with sewer lines.