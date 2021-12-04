After months of delays, the Key West City Commission will decide at its Tuesday, Dec. 7, meeting whether to approve a four-year extension to the city’s contract with Waste Management Inc.
The company’s current seven-year contract with the city, which provides the availability of two four-year extensions, ends Dec. 31, and the commission has delayed a vote since July.
The commission approved the amended collections contract with Waste Management at its Nov. 16 meeting, which would increase the monthly residential rate from $14.36 to $15.23 and raise the commercial service fee 2.5%.
Waste Management initially had requested to increase the residential rate to $16 a month, but the city negotiated a lower rate. The 2.5% increase to the commercial service will cost a medium-size restaurant $14.31 per month or $170.52 a year, and a school will pay $94 a month or $1,128 a year for garbage collection.
The company had asked to add a recycling processing fee equal to $5.50 per cubic yard, which would increase recycling costs by $305.14 per month or $3,661.68 a year for a medium-size restaurant and $662.19 per month or $7,946.28 a year for a school, according to the city. The city negotiated the fee down to $4.40 a cubic yard.
Also on Tuesday, the commission will give a second vote of an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ordinances by adopting a new boundary map for the City Commission electoral districts.
The Redistricting and Charter Revision Commission has recommended a new map with redrawn district boundary lines designed to maintain substantially equal population in the six voting districts, and to conform such district lines with U.S. Census blocks.
Also Tuesday, City Manager Patti McLauchlin is scheduled to give an update on requests for quotations for work at Mallory Square and Duval Street during her monthly report.
Commissioners are also expected to approve the installation of a commemorative marker at the Truman Waterfront Park recognizing the members of the Truman Waterfront Advisory Board for their service to the community, as well as approving City Attorney Shawn Smith’s performance evaluation.
The meeting is the last of the year, but two items are proposed to be moved to the Jan. 4 meeting, both regarding easement agreements, at 1200 Whitehead St. and 927 Catherine St.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at City Hall, 1300 White St. The public can also attend virtually via Zoom by telephoning
312-626-6799, meeting ID: 865 1292 4409, passcode: 622224 or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/86512924409, passcode: 622224.
For Americans with Disabilities Act assistance, call the TTY number 1-800-955-8771 or for voice, call 1-800-955-8770 or the ADA Coordinator at 305-809-3811 at least five business days in advance for sign language interpreters, assistive listening devices, or materials in accessible format.