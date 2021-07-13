The Marathon City Council will begin discussions on the 2022 General Budget Fund at its Tuesday, July 13, meeting, which will ultimately determine the millage rate for next year.
The millage rate is the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes and determines a property’s assessed value. Millage rates are applied to the total taxable value of the property in order to arrive at the annual property tax amount.
The five-member council will also address the 2021 rolled-back rate, the property tax rate that changes year over year in relation to property values. Given the skyrocketing home values across the nation, and particularly in the Keys, the council should face tough decisions on this determination as there is additional pressure — as well as increased scrutiny — to arrive at an equitable balance between resident and government needs.
After being postponed from the June council agenda, the council will also hear arguments from Florida Keys Animal Encounters — better known locally as Aquarium Encounters — for consideration of a highly debated land-use permit request for their new project on Vaca Cut (Resolution 2021-35).
Attorneys for owner Ben Daughtry suggested postponement from the June session until this month because they’d been presented with new paperwork from Sea Watch residents in Marathon just prior to the June meeting and required time to review. This opposition is concerned that the 15,200-square-foot multi-use facility — which includes a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space — would infringe on protected mangroves.
Daughtry has maintained that this land is in fact low-quality, low-level hammock, which is coincidentally the same as what SeaWatch was constructed upon. He also said the only mangroves affected will be for ingress and egress, which is not uncommon in the Keys and complies with code standards.
A bit of history took place this past week in the Middle Keys as electricity finally made its way to Pigeon Key after 112 years. Generator power had been the sole source up until last week, and pursuant to that the council will discuss an agreement between the City and Monroe County for funding Ferry Service to Pigeon Key, potentially making it more accessible to visitors.
Ongoing follow-up items include updates on the technical issues with Government TV access, the Quay Property, building inspections and the annual review of vacation rental fees. Councilman Dan Zieg has been requesting updates on the technical issues affecting transmission of the council meetings for the past three months. In previous council sessions, City Manager George Garrett has said progress is being made, although it still presents challenges for viewers.
Ordinance 2021-17 would potentially amend a portion of the local “Water and Mooring Fields” language prohibiting the launching of boats 26 feet or longer from Dodge Lake, at the public boat ramp located at Aviation Boulevard and Harbor Drive. During peak boating season, and especially during lobster mini-season, this neighborhood boat ramp becomes heavily clogged with boat and trailer traffic and residents are hopeful this amendment will improve road safety on Aviation and lighten the congestion.
A second public hearing and determination of amending language in the Code of Ordinances for the city is expected. This would repeal any and all conflicting language in the ordinances and upon completion, the City will transmit these changes to the State Department of Economic Opportunity for approval.
The city is seeking an interlocal agreement with Monroe County for reimbursement from Boating Improvement Funds for recreational boating projects within Marathon. The Florida Boating Improvement program provides funding through grants for boating-access projects on coastal and/or inland waters in the state.
Finally, the council will discuss approving a contract with Synagro South LLC for sludge dewatering and disposal services for two years with a possible one-year extension. They are also expected to approve contracts for liquid sludge hauling and disposal Services with both Mike Haack Excavating, Inc. and Revinu, Inc. for the same time periods.