An exhibition at the Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, “Relics of a Fading Community,” celebrates the history and documents the gentrification of Bahama Village, the long-time epicenter of the Black population and Black culture in Key West. So relevant and popular, the exhibition has been extended from the end date of March 19 into May.

“We have had some many visitors come in and applaud us for doing this that we are extending it,” Key West Art & Historical Society Curator Cori Convertito said of the public’s reception to the exhibit.