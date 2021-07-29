The world’s coastal areas are facing a daunting challenge. Sea levels are rising and are projected to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. Governments are drafting plans to protect human activity through engineering solutions, but these plans are extremely costly and questions remain about who will pay for it.
In the Florida Keys, where in many places one can see the Atlantic Ocean and Florida Bay out of either corner of the eye, the threat of rising seas is viewed as far more existential than in other places. But attitudes about climate change and sea-level rise have begun to change, according to Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, who said the matter is now one of the top issues on voters’ minds.
“I think it’s fascinating. Sea-level rise and affordable housing are our top two issues,” she said. “Either we’re getting a different demographic in Key West or people are realizing that our world is changing and we need to make some significant changes in the coming years.”
Two plans are being created to raise residential roads and to harden and raise buildings and portions of U.S. 1 that could be damaged by flooding and intensified hurricanes. The price tag for Monroe County and its municipalities is in the billions.
Discussions of how to foot that bill are still in their preliminary stages. Rhonda Haag, the county’s chief resilience officer, has said that the $2.5 billion cost for the Army Corps of Engineers’ hardening plan, for which the Keys would have to contribute $893 million, will begin to be built into budgets for fiscal year 2022-23.
A number of proposals have been brought up by the Monroe County Commission for paying for climate mitigation, including a 1-cent sales tax increase and the creation of special property tax districts. A bill proposed by the Republican-controlled commission that would have given Monroe County voters the option to raise the sales tax, however, was killed during the most recent session of the Florida Legislature by a largely anti-tax GOP caucus. Monroe County’s own representative in the Florida Senate, Republican Ana M. Rodriguez of Doral, said she was “adamantly opposed to any and all tax increases” during the legislative session.
The commission began to bring up the possibility of special taxing districts in February, but has not set out details for which areas of the county would have to pay or how much. The prospect of special taxing districts raised concerns among residents of Twin Lakes and Stillwright Point. Two Key Largo neighborhoods that have been subjected to especially bad tidal flooding in recent years. Stillwright Point residents said they were concerned they would have to foot the bill alone at $5,000 per year for 30 years after initial cost estimates for raising roads were discussed.
Making the taxing assessments county-wide, rather than exclusive to the areas that are flood-prone, has also been unpopular. Commissioner David Rice said in February that “a lot of people don’t agree” with having to shoulder a climate mitigation tax when their houses are not necessarily in the flood zone.
When asked about how to pay for the climate mitigation plans, both county and municipal leaders are hopeful that grants from the state and federal governments will play a large part. The federal government is expected to cover 65% of the cost of the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan; the remaining 35% ($893 million) can come from any source of funding other than the federal government, according to Haag. A separate plan to raise the county’s residential roads carries a price tag of $1.8 billion. One estimate has shown that about half of the 311 miles of county-maintained roads will be prone to flooding in the next 25 years.
Rice said the amount of money that will have to be raised locally is not yet known and will be dependent on what can be brought in from outside sources, primarily the state and federal government.
He said the county is looking at a variety of alternatives to paying for the plans. He hopes to be able to enact a similar plan to when the county undertook the state-mandated transition from septic tanks to centralized sewer systems. The federal, state and county governments each covered about a third of the price of that costly plan that began in the late 1990s, according to Rice. Rice also pointed out that costs will be spread out over a number of decades in all likelihood, as were the payments for the sewer conversion.
Although there are a few options to help pay for the plans, Rice agreed that the price tag is high.
“We’re all pretty boggled at those figures,” he said.
David Kelly, academic director of the Master of Science in Sustainable Business at the University of Miami Herbert Business School, warns against relying too much on outside funds from state and federal government for mitigation measures, saying that those funds are often less than localities anticipate and take years to trickle down to municipal budgets. Kelly said for projects of this size, bonds supported by private investors are essential.
“You have to fund this with a bond. This is infrastructure, it’s designed to be a capital investment,” he told the Free Press. “You don’t fund capital investment with a one-time tax increase. You make it a 50-year bond and look into things like green bonds, blue bonds and adaptation and resilience bonds.”
Those types of bonds are used to attract private investors into funding resilience projects, “investors who want to see a return on their money but also some impact in terms of improving things like water quality or coastal protection,” Kelly said.
However, going the bond route wouldn’t mean the county could avert a tax increase altogether, Kelly said. It will still have to pay off the principal and interest on that investment every year for the bond’s duration.
Returns on climate investments
The cost of the mitigation plans may be high, but doing nothing could be worse. A study conducted by the Urban Land Institute this year assessed local GDP losses under a no-action scenario in Florida. It found that by 2060, if no mitigation measures are enacted, Monroe County would lose $529 million annually as property, sales and tourism taxes are impacted by rising seas.
The study showed that the economic benefits of “community-wide adaptation,” such as seawalls or beach nourishment, offer a 2-to-1 benefit-to-cost ratio by creating 85,000 jobs and producing $37.9 billion in economic benefits through 2070 in South Florida.
Kelly has run the numbers himself for Miami-Dade County and found that the benefits make the cost of climate investment easily worth it. He said the projected increase in property values alone would be three times the cost of the mitigation measures in Miami-Dade. The benefits would be lower in less-populated Monroe County, but likely still worth it, he said. The main benefits would come from higher property values from more hardened buildings and being able to bring tourists back faster after a hurricane, since fewer repairs would be needed with more resilient infrastructure.
Kelly pointed to the example of the city of Miami Beach, which has a population slightly larger than Monroe County and recently spent $2 billion to enact climate mitigation measures. The city put together a bond, pulled in funding from the state and “the rest they sucked up and paid,” he said.
“It can be done,” Kelly said. “The thing with Miami Beach though is what did they get for $2 billion? They’re not protected for 50 years across the entire island.”
Kelly said the Miami Beach plan raised roads and installed pump stations to take floodwaters out of streets. But the question remains how long those measures will keep the island city dry. Kelly said those actions could only be providing protection for the next 10 or 15 years.
It’s not known how long the two plans under consideration in Monroe County will provide protection. Haag said it would be “for the foreseeable future” earlier this year. Rice acknowledged that there could come a day when the county may have to tell some residents that their properties can’t be saved.
“That will happen when we don’t have the money to do it, the neighborhood doesn’t have money to do it, or there is not the technology to do it,” Rice said.
The technology aspect Rice refers to stems from the unique geography and geology of the Keys. He used the example of Haarlem, Netherlands, which has been below sea level for thousands of years, but kept inhabitable through the use of dikes. That method is not viable in the Keys because the ground is so porous that water would simply come up through the ground on the other side of a dike, if one were built.
For individual property owners, Rice said there are going to be funds available to assist with the cost of raising homes and other flood-proofing measures. At the moment, county laws only allow for flood-proofing assistance for commercial properties, according to Rice, but he expects in the “relatively near future” it will be allowed for residences. He said that you can elevate “darn near any home.”
To those who are anxious about the prospect of increased flooding in the Keys, Rice points out that climate change trends have been gradual relative to a human lifetime.
“Unless they’re in a very low area, it probably is not going to happen in their lifetime,” Rice said. “If they are, then there are things they can do to accommodate that.”
Mayor Johnston agreed that parts of Key West might not be savable forever given sea-level rise projections. As for the mitigation Key West will contribute to the larger plans, she also is hoping for help from the state and federal government.
“I count on that happening,” she said. “This is not a local issue, it’s not a regional issue, it’s worldwide. I’m going to count on some grants to help us get there. It’s not feasible that this would fall on the taxpayers.”
Johnston said in the coming years, in terms of planning for what structures will be prioritized for hardening, the buildings outside the base flood elevations will be given preference. Some structures in Key West, about 30, according to Johnston, are already “repeat FEMA problems” and flood every time there is a severe weather event.
Johnston said homeowners do maintenance on their houses every year and hardening those homes against flooding will become part of the costs that go into that for some Key West residents.
Joseph Kane, a fellow at the Brookings Institution with a focus on infrastructure, said discussions about infrastructure and its relation to the climate have evolved over the years.
“I think for a long time we just saw it as ‘well, we can just use cleaner energy and we’ll solve the climate problem,’” he said.
But now that the intensifying effects of climate change have arrived, leaders are recognizing that the response cannot only be about a transition to green energy, but has to include staving off the effects people are going to feel no matter what.
Another issue, Kane said, is that much of the infrastructure in the U.S. is old and was in need of replacement even before climate change compounded that need.
“We have a lot of stuff — roads, bridges, water facilities, power lines — that were fundamentally built at a different time with different assumptions in mind,” he said.
Add in the fact that, as Kelly puts it, “infrastructure in the U.S. is ridiculously expensive, way more than in Europe,” and replacing the aging systems becomes a challenge that proves especially costly for places like the Keys.
Kane said the response in Washington, D.C., particularly from FEMA, has for too long been based on recovery, not getting ahead of the problems before they occur.
“It’s ‘let the flood hit, then we’ll send money to that place.’ That model just is not working anymore,” Kane said.
Each area has different challenges when it comes to the climate crisis, Kane said. In California, it’s wildfires; in the Florida Keys, it’s sea-level rise and hurricanes, and there’s no “silver bullet to solve all this,” as many people think.
Kane said some major cities have been able to pass ballot measures to increase public revenue for climate projects. He points to Los Angeles and Atlanta as places where this has happened. But in smaller cities and rural communities, “you think of the Flint, Michigans, of the world,” that has been more of a challenge. Kane said many of those places are not seeing huge population and economic growth.
Higher risk of flooding, but Keys still desirable
The heightened risk of flooding and intense hurricanes in the Keys does not appear to have scared anyone from moving to the islands, as of yet. According to Brian Schmitt, founder of Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., the housing market in Monroe County in 2021 is hotter than it’s ever been. Inventory is down, and average selling prices are through the roof.
Schmitt said the possibility of extreme flooding and even the Keys being eventually underwater is still seen as a far-off notion.
“I think it’s in the back of everyone’s mind, I don’t think it’s in the front of everyone’s mind,” he said.
The immediate problem facing the Keys housing market are ever-increasing premiums on flood insurance on structures built before 1975, which had no requirement to be raised at the time. Prior to the post-pandemic run on Keys property by outsiders, there was a stigma associated with those older houses since flood insurance was higher and rates were increasing at a much faster pace.
Mel Montagne, president of the advocacy group Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe (FIRM), said that annual rate increases can run anywhere from 8% to 15%. And with the yearly hikes, many houses are reaching the point of unaffordability.
“What you’re left with is very wealthy people coming in and buying their homes in cash,” Montagne said. “So then that changes the whole makeup of the Keys.”
FEMA recently redrew its flood maps and, according to Schmitt, properties will lose 18 inches in terms of base-flood elevation under the new maps. The new maps include a new type of zone, known as a “coastal A” zone, that will require new standards for construction.
In response to the new flood maps, the city of Marathon, where Schmitt lives, has raised the height that houses can be built at from 37 to 42 feet. Schmitt, who said one of the new houses is on his street and “towers over the rest,” expects these tall houses to become more common as the county and other cities in the Keys follow suit.
As far as if and when rising seas will deter people from buying in the Keys, Schmitt doesn’t anticipate that any time soon.
“Certainly (Hurricane) Irma showed that houses built to the code were pretty resistant. I think there’s a lot of lessons learned there,” he said.
Schmitt used an anecdote from a trip he took a few years ago to Venice, Italy, a city that was built on top of water. He and his wife were vacationing there during a time of year known to the Venetians as “acqua alta,” when the tides are at their highest. In St. Mark’s Square, a major historical center, there were 1 to 2 feet of water in the road every day.
“But there were thousands and thousands of tourists. The shops continued to stay open, they all had floodgates. Some had water inside, others didn’t,” Schmitt said. “If there is any lesson to learn from that, I think it’s that there will always be reasons for people to come to the Keys and Key West. Flooding or not.”