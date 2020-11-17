The U.S. Coast Guard, along with a good Samaritan, helped rescue a man pulled out to sea Friday by Tropical Storm Eta, then followed Saturday assisting with an unconscious snorkeler aboard a commercial dive boat.
Coast Guard District 7 watchstanders received notification from the motor tanker Ocean Pearl crew that they rescued a 69-year-old Cuban man who reported to be stranded at sea for approximately four days.
The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton rendezvoused with the Ocean Pearl crew, safely embarked the man and transferred him to Cuban authorities Saturday.
The man, who was located about 60 southeast of Key West, reported no injuries.
“We want to thank the crew of the Ocean Pearl for rescuing this man,” said Lt. Mark Tatara, commanding officer of the Charles Sexton. “It was great coordination and partnerships in getting this man back to his family and friends. And with any mariner, we want to remind them to check the weather before going out. Tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board.”
On Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received notification from the commercial dive boat Lost Continent crew, reporting a snorkeler unconscious and unresponsive. As the Lost Continent crew began performing CPR on the man aboard the boat, the watchstanders diverted a Station Islamorada small boat crew to assist.
A Coast Guard Station Islamorada small boat crew arrived on scene and provided an escort to the Lost Continent into Casa Mar Village near Tavernier Creek, where the man was transferred to awaiting EMS for further transport to Mariner’s Hospital for additional medical care.
“We appreciate the swift communication from the Lost Continent crew,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Corey Maples, Sector Key West duty prevention officer. “It is important to know your physical limitations when doing water activities.”