U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West has been busy on the water, aiding a boat crash victim and rescuing two people to Cuba.
On Tuesday, a rescue crew from the station and a good Samaritan assisted an injured man after two vessels collided near Garrison Bight.
After the good Samaritan rescued the injured man, the rescue crew escorted them to Station Key West to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, who took the injured man to Lower Keys Medical Center.
The good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders a vessel collision between a 32-foot vessel and a 10-foot dinghy at approximately 10 a.m. near Garrison Bight, resulting in one injured person.
“Because of the good Samaritan who saw the accident and immediately contacted the Coast Guard, we were able to assist and transport the injured man to higher medical care,” said Petty Officer 1st Class John Sager, coxswain, Station Key West. “Coast Guard Station Key West reminds mariners to operate at a safe speed and maintain a proper lookout.”
Commercial salvage crews towed the dinghy to Spencer’s Boat Yard.
The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife.
During the weekend, a good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders that two men were waving their arms in a 4-foot vessel without a motor Saturday at approximately 8 a.m. off Key West.
A Station Key West rescue crew arrived on scene and brought the two men aboard. It was reported the men left Havana, Cuba, five days earlier and were in good health.
“We discourage anyone from taking to the sea in these ill-equipped and unseaworthy vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Havana.”These trips are dangerous and people aboard these vessels are putting their lives at risk. Our goals are safety of life at sea and to support national policy of orderly, safe and legal migration.”
Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated the two to Cuba on Wednesday.
This fiscal year, more than 90 Cuban migrants have been interdicted trying to illegally cross into the U.S. through the Florida straits.