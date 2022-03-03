The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday continued searching for a possible downed aircraft in the waters off Big Pine Key.
The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started searching for the small single-engine plane on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard had boats and aircraft still searching for plane in an area from Big Pine Key to Key West, according to Coast Guard spokeswoman Nicole Groll.
The airplane left Fort Lauderdale and was en route to Key West, Groll said. The airplane’s last known position was roughly 15 miles off Big Pine Key and the plane was occupied by one male and one female, according to Coast Guard officials in Miami, Groll said.
Coast Guard officials started their search after hearing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Groll said. Officials apparently received a phone call from someone concerned about the pair’s whereabouts because they have not checked and could not be located, according to Coast Guard officials in Miami.
As of Wednesday, crews had been unable to locate the plane or any wreckage.
If the plane did crash, it would be the second small airplane crash off the Keys in the past four months.
Three people suffered minor injuries when a plane they were on crashed into the Gulf of Mexico 9 miles north of Marathon on Dec. 29.
All three were treated by paramedics at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Marathon, according to Coast Guard officials.
The small Cessna 210 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly 4 p.m. A nearby boater rescued the three from the water and kept them on the boat until a Coast Guard vessel could recover them and take them to shore, according to the Coast Guard.