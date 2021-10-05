U.S. Coast Guard crews in the 7th District Southeast had a busy end of September, rescuing and returning Cuban and Haitian migrants to their native countries.
Nine Cubans rescued on Sunday, Sept. 26, about 50 miles southwest of Marquesas Keys, were safely transferred to authorities on the island nation on Friday, Oct. 1.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted and notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr’s crew arrived on scene and brought the migrants aboard, due to the vessel actively sinking and safety of life at sea concerns. The vessel was later sunk as a hazard to navigation.
No injuries or significant medical concerns were reported among the migrants.
The Coast Guard routinely returns persons interdicted at sea aboard unseaworthy vessels to their country of origin to prevent the loss of life at sea.
“Coast Guard crews patrol the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and the Mona Passage, maintaining a solid presence with air and sea assets to save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal migrant activity” said Capt. Shawn Koch, Coast Guard Air Station Miami commanding officer. “Coast Guard crews provide humanitarian aid, including food, water, blankets and medical care to migrants while they are in U.S. custody.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have rescued 838 Cubans compared to 49 in fiscal year 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.
Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea can contact their local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States should contact their local U.S. Embassy.
Later in the week, Coast Guard crews rescued more than 400 Haitian migrants in two interdictions.
In the first incident, 202 Haitians were rescued on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and safely transferred to the country’s authorities on Thursday, Sept. 30.
During a routine patrol, Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C Webber’s crew located a 50-foot sail freighter, about 20 miles northwest of Cap Du Mole, Haiti. Diligence arrived on scene and the crew brought the migrants aboard the cutter due to the vessel being overloaded. It was later destroyed as a hazard to navigation.
No injuries or significant medical concerns were reported among the migrants.
In the second incident, 199 migrants were rescued on Thursday, Sept. 30, and they were safely transferred to Haitian authorities on Saturday, Oct. 2.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew on routine patrol located and notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a 50-foot sail freighter southeast of Pointe de la Plateforme, Haiti. Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C Webber’s crew arrived on scene and handed out personal flotation devices to the Haitians. They were brought aboard the cutter, due to the vessel being grossly overloaded. It also was later destroyed as a hazard to navigation.
Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton, Robert Yered and Diligence’s crews also assisted in this rescue.
No injuries or significant medical concerns were reported.
“These types of ventures are extremely dangerous due to them being grossly overloaded, aboard unseaworthy vessels, and without safety equipment,” said Lt. Brandon Decardenas, Coast Guard Air Station Miami public affairs officer. “Coast Guard air and sea assets help prevent people from losing their lives in these attempts.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have rescued 1,527 Haitians compared to 418 in fiscal year 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 in 2017.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all persons receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.