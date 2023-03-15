The U.S. Coast Guard terminated a sailing charter out of Key West during the weekend after the captain did not have a license or the proper captain’s license, there were numerous safety violations, the vessel’s operators did not have the appropriate certifications and several underage passengers were found intoxicated.
On Saturday, March 11, Coast Guard law enforcement officers out of Key West and the Coast Guard Marine Safety and its security team of New York “terminated the voyage of an illegal passenger vessel,” called the Zodiac, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel was operated by Restless Native charters out of the Key West Bight.
The 58-foot catamaran, which was carrying eight passengers for hire for a full-day charter, was found with numerous safety and legal violations that included “operating in coastwise trade without the appropriate Certificate of Documentation endorsement, failure to have a random drug testing program, not having a credentialed mariner in control while operating as a small passenger vessel and for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection,” the Coast Guard said.
“Furthermore, the vessel’s required safety equipment was found inadequate and multiple underage passengers were found intoxicated,” the Coast Guard stated in a news release on Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Key West issued a captain of the port order requiring the vessel to immediately cease commercial operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, the Coast Guard stated.
Coast Guard District 7 spokesman Eric Rodriguez could not say Tuesday whether the captain did not have any licenses or a license that permitted the captain to have more than six passengers.
A representative of Restless Native charters who answered the business phone on Tuesday declined to comment or give his name. He was aware of the citations and said they were part of an ongoing investigation.
Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire operations. Charters that violate a captain of the port order can face a penalty of more than $111,031. Some potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are up to $5,661 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire, up to $9,086 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a drug and alcohol program and up to $19,324 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels heavier than 5 gross tons.
“We want the public to have an enjoyable time on the water, but we need that time to be spent with professional mariners in control of vessels which meet the regulatory safety standards,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Cooper, chief of prevention at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West.
To report a potential illegal charter operating in the Florida Keys, contact the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727 or via email at SKW@uscg.mil.