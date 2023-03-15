The U.S. Coast Guard terminated a sailing charter out of Key West during the weekend after the captain did not have a license or the proper captain’s license, there were numerous safety violations, the vessel’s operators did not have the appropriate certifications and several underage passengers were found intoxicated.

On Saturday, March 11, Coast Guard law enforcement officers out of Key West and the Coast Guard Marine Safety and its security team of New York “terminated the voyage of an illegal passenger vessel,” called the Zodiac, Coast Guard officials said. The vessel was operated by Restless Native charters out of the Key West Bight.

tohara@keysnews.com