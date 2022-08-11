U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday, Aug. 9, repatriated 186 Haitian migrants, taking two suspected smugglers into custody, and returned 43 Cuban migrants to their homeland.
Following an interdiction near Ocean Reef, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Forward repatriated 186 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew had notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Saturday, Aug. 6, at approximately 1:20 p.m., of a grossly overloaded sailing vessel with men, women and children aboard.
The vessel ran aground and multiple people jumped into the water without lifejackets. U.S. Border Patrol members on shore took custody of 113 Haitians.
Homeland Security Investigations and its partners are investigating two suspected smugglers who were taken into custody.
“We ask family members in the U.S. to not send money to their loved ones trying to illegally migrate,” said Lt. Cmdr. Sean Newmeyer, Coast Guard District Seven. “Paying smugglers puts your loved ones at unnecessary risk for loss of life.”
Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,812 Haitian migrants compared to 1,527 in fiscal year 2021, 418 in 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 Haitian migrants in 2017.
In a two-day period last week, Border Patrol agents and its partners responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida, including the large group of Haitian migrants.
All of the events involved makeshift, overloaded vessels, according to Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
Also Tuesday, the crew of the Key West-homeported Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan repatriated 43 Cubans migrants following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.
An Air Station Clearwater air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, Saturday, Aug. 6, at approximately 12:45 a.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.
Throughout the weekend, Sector Key West watchstanders received notification of additional migrant vessels.
A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic boat with people in the water at 11:30 p.m., about 20 miles south of Boot Key.
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Forward alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel Sunday, Aug. 7, at approximately 1 a.m., about 10 miles south of Big Pine Key. The crew of the Forward also alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel at approximately 7 a.m., about 10 miles south of Big Pine Key.
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel at 7:15 p.m., about 15 miles south of Islamorada.
“The sea is unforgiving and trying to leave Cuba to reach the United States in an irregular and unsafe manner only compounds the risks to yourself and others,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Newmeyer, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please use safe and legal ways to reach the U.S.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,912 Cubans migrants compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea should contact their local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States can contact the local U.S. Embassy.