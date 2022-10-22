The United States Coast Guard is issuing warning notices to mariners – known as PAN PANs – on VHF Channel 16 for pedestrian bridges up and down the Lower Florida Keys because of possible navigational hazards.
The first warnings were issued earlier this year after chunks of the pedestrian bridge that spans Shark Channel at Big Coppitt Key fell in the water, making passage through that area unsafe.
The latest PAN PAN, issued within the past week, was for the Old Railroad Bridge at Bahia Honda State Park following reports of falling debris or railroad track in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
“Sector Key West has broadcast notices to mariners regarding hazards of navigations with several of the pedestrian bridges in the area,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said. “Also, all pedestrian bridges parallel to US-1 have signage warning boaters of potential falling debris. While the signs are not posted or maintained by the USCG, we encourage boaters to heed all warnings regarding these hazards.”
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees Florida’s State Park System, said it was aware of issues with the Bahia Honda span but had not received any specific reports of falling debris in that area, according to DEP spokesperson Tim Linafelt.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service currently has safety measures in place for the Bahia Honda Rail Bridge and surrounding waters, including warning buoys and signage alerting boaters of potential hazards,” Linafelt said. “However, we have not received any recent reports of falling debris associated with that bridge.”
Linafelt said park staff would continue monitoring the bridge and implement or modify any safety measures as appropriate.
“Visitors are asked to adhere to all posted signage, buoys, markers, and barricades at Bahia Honda State Park and the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail,” Linafelt said. “We ask they report any safety concerns to park management.”
The Coast Guard is also broadcasting notices to mariners about missing navigational aids from Boca Grande Key to the Dry Tortugas.
“Hurricane Ian passed almost Directly over Dry Tortugas National Park and caused damage to or displaced the majority of the navigational aids in that area,” the USCG replied via email. “Sector Key West has issued broadcasts to ensure mariners are aware of discrepancies when transiting that area.”
The Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) is currently conducting operations to replace day boards and hazard markers and prioritize the ANT response.
“We are working closely with our National Park Service partners to ensure an expeditious and efficient response.”