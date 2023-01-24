The Coast Guard has continued ramping up its efforts and equipment to quell the flow of Cuban and Haitian migrants into the Florida Keys and South Florida, as an unprecedented number of migrants have been attempting to enter the country illegally in the past several months.

Last week, the Coast Guard deployed additional cutters, boats and aircraft, including one of its newest and most capable ships, Coast Guard Cutter James, in support of Homeland Security Task Force–Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry, according to the Coast Guard. The Task Force was put together as migrant landings and interdictions have been at their highest numbers since the wet-foot, dry-foot policy ended in 2017, which allowed Cuban migrants to stay if they made it to American soil.

