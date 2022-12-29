The crews of the U.S. Coast Guard cutters Charles David Jr. and Richard Etheridge returned 143 migrants to Cuba on Tuesday, Dec. 27, following numerous interdictions off Florida’s coast.
A boater notified Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 8 a.m., more than 20 miles south of Big Pine Key, according to the Coast Guard.
Roughly 30 minutes later, Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel nearly 40 miles south of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
Later that morning, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant chug about 30 miles south of Marathon, according to the Coast Guard.
Early the next morning, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma notified Sector Key West of a migrant vessel about 25 miles south of Islamorada. Also on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West of a migrant vessel about 11 miles south of Marathon, according to the Coast Guard.
Around noon that day, a Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug about 15 miles south of Marquesas.
The influx continued throughout the day, as good Samaritans notified Sector Key West around 2 p.m. of a migrant vessel about 30 miles southeast of Islamorada, around 3 p.m. of a sailing chug about 35 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key, and around 4:30 p.m. of a migrant vessel about 5 miles east of Boca Raton, according to the Coast Guard.
And on Friday, a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West around 8 p.m. of a migrant vessel about 15 miles south of Long Key.
Early Christmas morning, 15 migrants from Cuba made landfall in a hand-made vessel, commonly referred to as a “chug,” in the Florida Keys.
At 5 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers responded to Key Colony Beach and encountered the individuals, who departed from the Matanzas region, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar. The vessel had the words “Con La Bendicion De Dios,” painted on the side of it, which means “With God’s Blessing” in Spanish.
“Coast Guard crews and our partner agencies maintain an active presence in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages to save lives and encourage safe, legal migration,” said Lt. Connor Ives, Coast Guard District Seven. “Anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea will be interdicted and returned to their country of origin.”
Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,839 Cuban migrants, compared to 6,182 in fiscal year 2022, 838 in 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017, and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea should contact their local U.S. representative.