cuban migrants bpk

An illegal migrant voyage was interdicted near Big Pine Key on Dec. 21. The migrants were repatriated to Cuba on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

 Photo by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada

The crews of the U.S. Coast Guard cutters Charles David Jr. and Richard Etheridge returned 143 migrants to Cuba on Tuesday, Dec. 27, following numerous interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A boater notified Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 8 a.m., more than 20 miles south of Big Pine Key, according to the Coast Guard.