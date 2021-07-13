The crew of the Key West-based U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore repatriated 23 migrants to Cuba during the weekend, after stopping the group 15 miles south of Big Pine Key.
A good Samaritan reported a vessel with 15 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders on Saturday, July 3. A Station Key West law enforcement crew arrived at the scene and brought the migrants aboard. They are reported in good health.
“Navigating the Florida Straits on a good day is difficult and unpredictable in rustic vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, Cuba.
Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 554 Cubans, compared to 5,396 in 2016, 1,468 in 2017, 259 in 2018, 313 in 2019 and 49 in 2020.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, on Friday night, the Coast Guard suspended the search for the nine missing Cubans southeast of Key West, pending the development of new information.
Coast Guard air and surface asset personnel conducted multiple search patterns for more than 192 hours. These searches covered approximately 7,459 square miles, which is just under the size of New Hampshire.
The motor vessel Western Carmen's crew contacted Sector Key West watchstanders on Tuesday, July 6, afternoon to report they found four people in the water. The 13 survivors reported they left Cuba with 22 people aboard and capsized approximately Monday night — as Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way from Cuba to the Florida Keys — and nine people were missing in the water.
"Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy," said Sean Connett, command duty officer, District Seven. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after exhausting all search information."