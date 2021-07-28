U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 27 migrants to Cuba on Tuesday, following two interdictions off Florida’s coast.
In the first interdiction, a good Samaritan reported a 21-foot vessel with 22 people aboard, approximately 7 miles south of Key West to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and transferred to the Charles Sexton and reported in good health.
In the second interdiction, Coast Guard Station Islamorada reported a makeshift raft with five people aboard, approximately 15 miles offshore of Islamorada to Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday. A Station Islamorada boat crew picked up the five people and transferred them to the Charles Sexton. They were reported in good health.
“Taking to the seas on unsafe vessels is dangerous and can result in loss of life,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Coast Guard Sector Key West Commander. “We request all mariners to report any possible migrant voyages to help prevent loss of life at sea.”
Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 595 Cubans compared to 49 in fiscal year 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
Also recently, the Coast Guard transferred 19 migrants to Bahamas.
Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew transferred one Ecuadorian, two Brazilian and 16 Haitian migrants to the Bahamas on Saturday, following an interdiction that occurred Thursday, July 22, approximately 12 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet, Florida.
A Customs and Border Protection air crew reported a 26-foot vessel with 23 people aboard to U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet watchstanders, at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday. A Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew arrived on scene and brought the migrants aboard. They were reported in good health.
One Bahamian, one Haitian and two Brazilians were brought ashore for further questioning by Homeland Security Investigations.
Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement officers took custody of the vessel.
“These ventures are dangerous and can often lead to casualties,” said Cmdr. Jacob McMillan, Coast Guard Liaison officer, Bahamas. “The seas are unpredictable and unforgiving.”
The Coast Guard interdicted approximately 297 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, compared to 418 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2020, and 932 in 2019. These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.