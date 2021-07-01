The crew of the Key West-based U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton repatriated 29 Cubans to Cuba in the past several days, June 29,following three interdictions off Florida’s coast.
A boater reported a wooden vessel with four people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West at 1:40 a.m. Friday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton and reported in good health, according to the Coast Guard.
A boater reported a 16-foot wooden vessel with five people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Miami at 4:20 p.m. Friday. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operation law enforcement officers picked up the five people and brought them to the Charles Sexton. They were reported in good health, according to the Coast Guard.
A boater reported an adrift vessel with nine people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton and reported in good health, according to Coast Guard.
A boater reported a vessel with 11 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West at 12:20 p.m. Monday. Charles David Jr.’s crews arrived on scene and the migrants were brought aboard and reported in good health.
“Taking to the seas on unsafe vessels is dangerous and may cost you your life,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, Cuba.
Since Oct, 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 523 Cuban migrants compared to 49 in fiscal year 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.