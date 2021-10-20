A vessel is shown floating in the Caribbean Sea on Friday, Oct. 15. The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump returned 45 migrants to Cuba on Monday, following three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew returned 45 Cuban migrants to the island nation on Monday, Oct. 18, following three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea because of safety of life at sea concerns.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Friday, Oct. 15, at about 12:30 p.m., of a vessel approximately 15 miles off Havana, Cuba.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, also on Friday, at about 3:40 p.m., of a vessel approximately 35 miles off Cay Sal, Bahamas.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at about 5:40 p.m., of a vessel approximately 40 miles off Key West.
“There is a controlled, safe and legal means of migration to the United States,” said Lt. j.g. Connor Ives, a Seventh District enforcement officer. “Failing to follow this process by migrating by sea is illegal and endangers the lives of all involved.”
There were no reported injuries.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 122 Cubans compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea can contact their local U.S. representative. Relatives located outside the United States should contact the local U.S. Embassy.