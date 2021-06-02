The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore, home-ported in Key West, repatriated 46 Cuban migrants to Cuba on Monday, May 31, from four interdictions.
All interdictions took place on Friday, May 21.
In the first event, the Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew located a migrant vessel and notified Sector Key West watchstanders, approximately 45 miles north of Bahia Honda, Cuba.
In the second, the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute’s crew spotted and rescued migrants from the water, approximately 16 miles south of Key West. Cutter Resolute’s crew transferred the migrants to Cutter Kathleen Moore.
In the third event, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted a rustic vessel and notified Sector Key West watchstanders, approximately 23 miles south of Key West. The Cutter Resolute arrived at the scene and took on the migrants with no medical concerns reported. Cutter Resolute’s crew transferred the migrants to Cutter Kathleen Moore.
In the fourth interdiction, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan of a rustic vessel, approximately 69 miles south of the Marquesas. Cutter Kathleen Moore arrived at the scene and safely embarked the migrants.
“The Florida Straits can be very dangerous,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Commander of Sector Key West. “The weather can change quickly. Even if the water is warm, the sea can be unforgiving, particularly in unseaworthy rafts. Please don’t take to the sea.”
Over the holiday weekend, two additional interdictions took place in the Middle and Upper Keys.
The U.S. Custom and Border Patrol responded to a “maritime smuggling event” early Sunday morning after a wooden fishing vessel landed on the shores of Key Colony Beach, said CBP spokesman Adam Hoffner. It was detailed on Twitter (@USBPChiefMIP) by Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin that the agency “responded to a maritime smuggling event in the Florida Keys,” adding that “agents arrested 18 Cuban migrants after they made landfall” in a vessel that “was not seaworthy” on a “perilous voyage from Cuba.”
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said the nationalities are not yet available for three men aboard a 15-foot blue vessel stopped by the agency roughly nine miles off the coast of Islamorada late Sunday morning. Hernandez did note that they are migrants.
On Monday, May 24, the Coast Guard Cutter William Trump crew repatriated 21 migrants to Cuba after they were interdicted off Key West’s coast.
A good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders to a raft with 11 people aboard at approximately 8 a.m., Saturday, May 22, off Alligator Reef Light.
Station Islamorada law enforcement officers reported one of the Cubans deceased. The deceased’s son reported the raft had capsized at the start of their voyage resulting in loss of their food, water, medication and his father passed away during the voyage.
In a second interdiction, a good Samaritan alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday, May 25, to a 16-foot raft with 11 people aboard off Marathon.
The good Samaritan provided life jackets, food, and water to the Cubans and due to 10-12 foot seas and stayed with them until Coast Guard Cutter William Trump arrived on scene.
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 323 Cubans compared to 49 in fiscal year 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in fiscal year 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.