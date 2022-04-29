The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark repatriated 84 migrants to Cuba on Wednesday, April 27, following five interdictions off the Florida Keys.
A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, April 17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 7 miles south of Boot Key.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, also April 17, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 23 miles southwest of Cay Sal, Bahamas.
A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, April 18, at approximately 9 a.m., about 17 miles south of Marathon.
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, also April 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., about 52 miles southwest of Marathon.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel, April 19, at approximately 3:30 p.m., about 44 miles south of Marathon.
“These voyages are dangerous on makeshift, rustic vessels without food, water, or safety equipment,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven Legal. “Our air and surface crews, along with our local and federal law enforcement partners, work together every day maintaining an active presence through the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward passages to help save lives by deterring these voyages.”
American and Cuban officials recently met in Washington to discuss migration concerns. There were no major breakthroughs, but the mere fact that the U.S. was holding substantive talks was a sign relations might be looking better under President Joe Biden after going into deep freeze under his predecessor, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said.
“They seem committed. They ratified that they are committed to the agreements in place,” Fernandez de Cossio said. “So we have no reason to mistrust what they’re saying, but time will tell.”
The talks did not focus on broader U.S.-Cuba relations but more narrowly on restoring adherence to previous agreements that were intended to curtail the often-dangerous irregular migration from the island to the United States.
“These talks helped both of us to understand the nature and the magnitude of the problem we’re facing,” the deputy foreign minister said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Cuban ambassador’s residence outside Washington.
U.S. officials want Cuba to resume taking back flights of deported migrants, which it stopped doing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuban authorities, meanwhile, want to see the U.S. follow through on its plan to restore consular services in Havana, so people can once again get visas to legally come to the United States, as well as change other policies that it believes encourage irregular migration from the island.
Cubans who cross the U.S. border illegally face little risk of being deported or expelled under a public health law that has been used to deny asylum to thousands of migrants of other nationalities on the grounds of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Large contingents of Cuban and Haitian migrants have been making their way to the Florida Keys in the past year. The number of interdictions have been the largest since the “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy ended in 2017. However, they continue to make the dangerous trek across the Florida Straits as the political and economic situations in those countries continue to deteriorate.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,446 Cubans compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.