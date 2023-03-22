Rescue crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West were searching for a missing person in the water on Tuesday, March 21, about 6 miles south of Key West.
A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water from a migrant vessel Monday, March 20, around 9 a.m. At noon, the crew of a Coast Guard helicopter rescued a migrant in the Florida Straits.
The weather on scene at the time was 5-foot seas and 20-knot winds, according to Coast Guard officials.
In total, the rescue crew saved 18 people who were in the water and another 10 from a migrant vessel; two were medevaced to a higher level of care. All others were being turned over to authorities for processing.
Following the rescue, Coast Guard air and surface crews searched throughout the night and into Tuesday for the missing person.
“Coast Guard crews will continue to search for this person until all efforts are exhausted,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commander, Sector Key West. “Taking to the sea in dangerous weather and unseaworthy vessels greatly increases the risk for loss of life. Don’t take to the sea. Use safe and legal means of immigrating to the U.S.”
The nationalities of the people weren’t known at this time, according to Coast Guard officials.
If anyone has any information regarding the missing person, contact Sector Key West watchstanders at 305-292-8727.
Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea should contact local federal U.S. representatives.