Rescue crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West were searching for a missing person in the water on Tuesday, March 21, about 6 miles south of Key West.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of people in the water from a migrant vessel Monday, March 20, around 9 a.m. At noon, the crew of a Coast Guard helicopter rescued a migrant in the Florida Straits.