A U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew rescued three people aboard a 19-foot vessel taking on water on Sunday, Sept. 19, near Molasses Reef.
The mariners were safely returned to Homeowners Park by the Islamorada boat crew and reported in good health.
Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew contacted Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 1:40 p.m., reporting a 19-foot green and white vessel with three people aboard taking on water near Molasses Reef.
“The mariners did a great job of having the necessary proper protective gear,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin McAdams, a coxswain at Coast Guard Station Islamorada. “They did an outstanding job of wearing their lifejackets, remaining calm and contacting us with a proper GPS position; it greatly increased their chances of survivability.”
The vessel was towed to Rodriguez Key by a commercial salvage company.
The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It’s important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the crew of the Key West-based Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayos returned 22 migrants to Cuba, Saturday, after three interdictions off the coast of Dania Beach and Key West.
While on a routine patrol, the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis crew notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 9:05 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, of a metal vessel with eight people aboard approximately 1 mile east of Dania Beach. They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.
A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, of a white foam vessel with five people aboard approximately 55 miles southwest of Marathon. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.
A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders at 3 p.m., Wednesday, of a man-made sailing raft with nine people aboard approximately nine miles south of Big Pine Key. They were brought aboard the Cutter Isaac Mayo and reported in good health.
“Navigating the Florida Straits in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous,” said Sean Connett, a command duty officer, District 7 Command Center. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies continue to stop these voyages; you will be interdicted and should you expect to be repatriated to your country of origin.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 805 Cubans compared to 49 in fiscal year 2020. 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018. 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 in 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.