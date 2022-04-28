A U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon boarding team terminated the voyage of an 24-foot uninspected passenger vessel carrying two passengers for hire on Monday near Stirrup Key, off Marathon.
During the safety boarding, the team discovered the operator was not enrolled in a random drug testing program as required by federal Code of Regulations and a Captain of the Port Order was issued requiring the vessel to immediately cease operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, according to the Coast Guard.
“While mariners must pass a drug test prior to the issuance of their credential, they are also required to be enrolled in a random drug testing program to ensure they remain drug free while actively employed,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Cooper, Coast Guard Sector Key West chief of prevention. “Marine employers who fail to enroll their operators in these testing programs can face penalties up to $8,433 per occurrence.”
To verify a mariner’s credential or to report a potential illegal charter operating in the Florida Keys, contact the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727 or via email at SKW@uscg.mil.
While the captain was licensed in the Marathon case, the Coast Guard, in recent years, has stopped many charters and cited many operators who are either not licensed captains or not meeting the requirements of being a captain. The Coast Guard District Seven, which oversees operations in the Florida Keys, ramped up its efforts stopping unlicensed charter businesses with the rise of online advertising and apps for smartphones.
Illegal charters became a big issue in 2018 when a 25-year-old man was killed by the propellor of boat in Biscayne Bay that was being captained by a person who was not licensed. The captain later pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to misconduct or neglect of a ship officer that resulted in the death of an individual.