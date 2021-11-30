The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boater who went missing last week, but his family is continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding him.
Authorities have yet to locate 35-year-old Jason Heath or his vessel. He left the family’s Upper Sugarloaf Key home on a 25-foot Panga center-console boat Nov. 22. Photos captured from neighbors’ video surveillance systems in the area and disseminated on social media show him transiting out of a canal off Kingfish Lane on Sugarloaf Key and heading toward the backcountry area about 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.
He was the only person on the vessel on Monday, the surveillance photos showed.
He last spoke with family on Monday morning, and he did not say where he was going on the boat or for how long, said his sister, Allison Heath. He was expected to start heading north by car to the family’s home in New Jersey the next day, she said. His family reported him missing on Tuesday after not hearing from him. His father first reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, but then contacted the Coast Guard.
Jason’s wallet, vehicle and his three dogs were found at the residence, according to the Coast Guard.
The family bought the boat new in February, and Allison described her brother as a “novice boater,” but who had been the “primary boat driver in the family” since they purchased the boat. The boat did not have any known mechanical issues, she said.
The Coast Guard had searched the oceanside of the Keys from Sugarloaf Key to Key Largo with both vessels and aircraft, according to Coast Guard spokesman Jose Hernandez.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 15,380 square miles, roughly 1 1/2 the size of Maryland, according to thee Coast Guard.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Jason Heath,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer at Coast Guard Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers had been searching the backcountry area and popular sandbar areas such as Snipe Point and Marvin Key, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said.
Anyone with information on Heath or his vessel is urged to contact the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.
The family has also set up an email address, FindJasonHeath@gmail.com, where people can provide information. The family is specifically interested in any video or photos from between noon and dark Monday, Nov. 22, that could help figure out his trajectory.
“So far, that security camera footage has been the most useful, Allison Heath said. “One was from a Nest camera, for example, so I’m not sure if people always realize just how helpful that incidental footage can be.”