The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday night for 10 Cuban nationals who were reported missing approximately 8 miles south of Long Key.
The Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report of an overdue rustic vessel with 10 people aboard that departed Feb. 7 from Cuba, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard crews searched an area of about 12,300 square miles, roughly double the size of Hawaii, for a total of about 86 hours, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard released a photo of a makeshift raft partially sunk approximately 8 miles south of Long Key on Feb. 10.
“Regardless of nationality, the Coast Guard makes every effort to rescue those in peril at sea,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commander of Sector Key West. “Unfortunately, migrants who attempt to illegally enter the United States by boat, often travel aboard unseaworthy, make-shift vessels. Most times, these vessels are dangerously overloaded, actively taking on water, and are ill-equipped to safely transport any number of people. We made every effort to try and locate these 10 people, and our thoughts are heavy knowing we were unable to locate them and get them home to their loved ones.”
More than a half dozen Coast Guard boats and aircrafts, both large and small, with more than a dozen crew members were involved in the search. U.S. Customs and Border Protection were also involved in the search.
The Coast Guard is still seeking information on the missing migrants. People with further information on this case should reach out to the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727.