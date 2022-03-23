The Middle Keys, and the City of Marathon specifically, have been at the forefront of affordable and workforce housing development over the past five years, and its newest entry, Coco Vista in Key Colony Beach, is no exception.
Marathon has effectively maximized its building options. All 300 allocations — technically termed “Early Evacuation Units” — it received in 2018 from the state when then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott awarded Monroe County 1,300 units post-Hurricane Irma have been allocated to developers. Brian Schmitt, president of Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate, has been instrumental in utilizing many of those permits.
An additional 307 allocations were awarded to Marathon from Monroe County last September, said City Manager George Garrett. He added that Marathon has roughly 750 affordable housing units that have been built and received a certificate of occupancy (CO) in the past five to 10 years.
Schmitt and his family have owned the land at Coco Plum Drive and Avenue A (Pescayo Avenue) for decades, and he laid all the groundwork for this project, which will be overseen by Vestcor, a developer based in Jacksonville that specializes in affordable housing projects.
Schmitt got the project approved from the City of Marathon, entitled the land and said “I could have sold this project to several developers but felt Vestcor, which also developed the Quarry apartments on Rockland Key, were the right ones for this undertaking.” The 109 building units that accompany the land came from Schmitt, via the City of Marathon.
Coco Vista is scheduled to break ground around mid-May and be completed the end of 2023. Garrett said permit approvals are still pending and the city “will push as hard as we can so they can meet their timeline.” The complex will contain 124 units across two adjoining properties, with 15 of those as existing, deed-restricted affordable apartments. Those existing tenants will be accommodated either through remaining in those units or offered one of the new units when they are complete.
Alex Hepler, Director of Construction at Vestcor overseeing the project development, said in a telephone interview their expertise in affordable housing — more than 80% of the company’s emphasis is in affordable housing — along with the company’s connections in Tallahassee and experience with the Quarry apartments project played a role in their interest and involvement.
Like the Quarry project, Charley Toppino & Sons will be the general contractor. Vestcor is 50-50 partners for Quarry with the Toppino family. Hepler admitted “Vestcor was initially reluctant to undertake a project of this size in the Keys” because of its location and access, but the experience on Quarry convinced them to become involved in Coco Vista.
There is a mixed-income plan for Coco Vista based on Average Median Income (AMI). Monroe County has one of the highest AMIs in the state, at $84,400, which Hepler described as “one of the ‘more drastic’ situations in Florida”.
The projected breakdown of units is as follows:
• 17 units for families at 30% of AMI ($25,320 annual household income)
• 37 units for families at 60% of AMI ($50,640 annual household income)
• 20 units for families at 70% of AMI ($59,080 annual household income)
• 5 units for families at 80% of AMI ($67,232 annual household income)
• 30 units at upward of 120% of AMI (up to $100,848)
There will be 23 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments. It will finish as three separate buildings, three stories in height and be podium built with parking underneath. It’s expected to house a clubhouse, fitness center and recreation area.
WRH Realty, also based out of Jacksonville, is one of the largest privately owned, full-service multifamily property management companies in the southeastern United States. They specialize in tax credit apartment management and will be the management company for Coco Vista, responsible for qualifying families and ensuring qualified applicants end up in these units.