Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, including, from left, Taylor Marsalis, Richie Moretti and Bette Zirkelbach, examine three of a group of 20 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that was flown to Marathon on Friday, Dec. 10, after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay in a ‘cold-stunned’ condition earlier this month. The juvenile reptiles were transported to the warmer climate of the Florida Keys courtesy of ‘Turtles Fly Too,’ a nonprofit group of general aviation pilots who donate their aircraft, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for rescued sea turtles.
A critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle peers out of a a box while it is off-loaded from an airplane Friday, Dec. 10, in Marathon. The rescued turtles will convalesce at the hospital in the subtropical Keys with the goal of releasing them in the future.
LEFT: Blood is drawn for analysis from a critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. The reptile was one of 20 that were flown to the hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay.
Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, including, from left, Taylor Marsalis, Richie Moretti and Bette Zirkelbach, examine three of a group of 20 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that was flown to Marathon on Friday, Dec. 10, after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay in a ‘cold-stunned’ condition earlier this month. The juvenile reptiles were transported to the warmer climate of the Florida Keys courtesy of ‘Turtles Fly Too,’ a nonprofit group of general aviation pilots who donate their aircraft, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for rescued sea turtles.
Photos by Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau
A critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle peers out of a a box while it is off-loaded from an airplane Friday, Dec. 10, in Marathon. The rescued turtles will convalesce at the hospital in the subtropical Keys with the goal of releasing them in the future.
Bob Care
LEFT: Blood is drawn for analysis from a critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. The reptile was one of 20 that were flown to the hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay.
Bob Care
Staff from the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital examine many of a group of 20 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that was flown to Marathon late last week.
Twenty critically endangered, juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were flown by private plane late last week from Marshfield, Massachusetts, to the subtropical Florida Keys to convalesce at the Marathon Turtle Hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay’s frigid coastal waters.
The flight transport to Florida Keys Marathon International Airport was conducted in collaboration with “Turtles Fly Too,” a nonprofit group that engages general aviation pilots who donate their aircraft, fuel and time to provide emergency transport for rescued sea turtles and other endangered species.
The reptiles were recently rescued and initially treated at the New England Aquarium in Boston.
Each of the turtles suffers from “cold stunning,” a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time, according to Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital.
“These sea turtles are at the Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys to warm up; their temperatures were extremely low — just like the tourists that come to the Keys to warm up,” said Zirkelbach. “The Kemps ridley is the most critically endangered sea turtle in the world, so it’s really important to help these little ones survive.”
Upon the turtles’ arrival at the hospital, staff carefully identified each with a dedicated number, took their photographs and documented their weight, blood samples, and swimming ability in a small pool to gauge their in-water respiration and swim strength.
Treatment over the next few months at the Turtle Hospital is expected to include broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins and a healthy diet, and the group of turtles is to be rehabilitated in water tanks set at 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
According to Zirkelbach, once the sea turtles are healthy enough to be released back to the wild, they will return to warmer waters off central east Florida where this species is found, especially at this young life stage.
The Turtle Hospital opened in 1986 as the world’s first state licensed veterinary sea turtle hospital. The facility has since treated and rehabilitated 2,000 injured sea turtles and assisted scores of hatchlings gone astray after exiting their nests.