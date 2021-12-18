A former state prison substation in Big Pine Key that closed in 2017 has been acquired by The College of the Florida Keys, which is taking input from nearby residents on what should become of the property.
The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce recently hosted two feedback events with the college for community members to hear about plans and give input. The college acquired the former road prison via a “long-term lease” from the state that a spokesperson said would help the college “fulfill its educational mission.”
“While there are no definite plans, timeline or funding resources for the 10-acre parcel of land at this time, the College aims to develop the property in ways that support its academic and workforce training programs and that serve community needs,” said Amber Leah Ernst-Leonard, a college spokesperson.
The college was given priority for a lease of the state land due to a Florida law that says “before a building or parcel of land is offered for lease or sale to a local or federal unit of government or a private party, it shall first be offered for lease to state agencies, state universities and Florida College System institutions.”
According to a slideshow given to Big Pine Key residents, some of the ideas for the site are commercial driver’s license training, motor vehicle tactical training for the college’s Institute of Public Safety, marine aquaculture, an athletic facility or open spaces that can be used for storage or debris in the event of natural disaster.
Another idea listed would be to use the space as an area for children’s summer camps, The Boys and Girls Club and senior citizens.
Some ideas offered by residents on social media included a swimming pool, after-school programs, a tutoring center and 4-H programs.
For some, the idea of the area being used for commercial drivers license training is not a good one.
“I’m voting no on a truck driving school with rookie truck drivers trying to get on and off the highway,” said Valerie Preziosi, a who has lived in the island full-time for about six years.
Preziosi is also part of a group called Save Our Key Deer, which advocates for the protection of the endangered Key deer that live primarily on Big Pine Key, where they have a sanctuary.
Preziosi said it doesn’t make sense to add a truck driving school on an island with such a fragile habitat, especially since Key deer’s primary cause of death is traffic strikes. Preziosi said she would rather see the old prison become a site for eco-tourism or some kind of natural science classes. If she had control of the property, she said she’d rather tear down the fence and allow nature to reclaim it.
The road prison was originally opened in 1957 and was used for prisoners to perform landscaping and trash cleanup along U.S. 1. It was determined in 2017 that it was in need of a $1.8 million renovation that was deemed too expensive by local officials. A spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the department has no future plans for involvement with the property.