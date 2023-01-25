cfk academy

The College of the Florida Keys President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, center, cuts the ribbon on the college’s new charter high school, CFK Academy, amid cheers from college leaders and project collaborators.

 Photo provided by The College of the Florida Keys

The College of the Florida Keys recently celebrated the completion of the building for its new charter high school, CFK Academy, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Key West campus.

Dozens of community leaders, partners and employees and supporters of the college gathered Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the footsteps of the school for the event. CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra cut the ribbon, alongside college leaders and project collaborators, before inviting guests to tour the new school. Additionally, Dr. Gueverra announced the opening of applications for students to enroll in the 2023-24 school year.