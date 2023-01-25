The College of the Florida Keys President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, center, cuts the ribbon on the college’s new charter high school, CFK Academy, amid cheers from college leaders and project collaborators.
The College of the Florida Keys recently celebrated the completion of the building for its new charter high school, CFK Academy, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Key West campus.
Dozens of community leaders, partners and employees and supporters of the college gathered Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the footsteps of the school for the event. CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra cut the ribbon, alongside college leaders and project collaborators, before inviting guests to tour the new school. Additionally, Dr. Gueverra announced the opening of applications for students to enroll in the 2023-24 school year.
“Our, community, state and nation are in a race for talent. Education is the critical key that will unlock the gates to solving our workforce shortages and challenges. The CFK Academy will play a significant role in providing career and workforce-ready employees.”
CFK Academy, a tuition-free public charter high school, focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and Career Technical Education (CTE). Curriculum centers on a project-based learning approach that provides students with hands-on engagement in the learning process.
CFK Academy students can conveniently access college-level courses on the Key West campus to simultaneously earn college and high school credits through the college’s Dual Enrollment program. Motivated students can graduate with their high school diploma as well as an associate’s degree, certificate and/or industry certification.
Applications for the 2023-24 school year can be found at http://www.CFK.edu/CFKAcademy. The initial enrollment period ends March 15. Should the number of applicants exceed the capacity for a given grade, class or building, a lottery process will be followed.
CFK Academy will start with grades nine through 11 in its inaugural year and will add grade 12 in 2024-25. The college is planning information sessions for prospective students and their families to learn more about CFK Academy and tour the facility. The first event is scheduled Feb. 15.
Zyscovich Architects designed and Ajax Building Company constructed the 7,000-square-foot building that houses CFK Academy, which will also serve as the college’s emergency operations center.