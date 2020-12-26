Local genealogists and patriots are once again preserving this nation’s history, this time their own families’ history and the precious sites in the Florida Keys community that is related to local heritage.
The Florida Keys Chapter of Colonial Dames, formally known as the National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Indian Key chapter, was chartered this summer after an organizing meeting on Feb. 4, 2017 at the home of Edna Waldorf in Key Largo. Because a chapter needs 21 members, the interested “dames” had to recruit from outside of the Keys to get the required number of members.
“It was not easy,” said Victoria Kattel, current Colonial Dames chapter president, noting the organizing group considered three different charter names and Indian Key received the most votes among prospective members.
The Colonial Dames is comprised of women who are descended from an ancestor who lived in British colonial America from 1607 to 1775 and was of service prior to 1701 in the colonies by holding public office, being in the military or serving in another eligible way.
The groups is focused on preserving historical places and records, promotion of heraldry and coats of arms, and supports charitable causes and education.
The local chapter successfully ensured the Matecumbe Historical Church, which sits near Mile Marker 81, current site of the Islamorada First Baptist Church, was registered in the National Registry of Historic Places. For that designation, a building must be at least 50 years old, Kattel said. Since the Matecumbe church was built by Islamorada’s founders, the Pinder and Russell families, it qualified.
The Bernard Russell fire station at Mile Marker 81.8 bayside is also in the group’s sights for historic designation. It is 45 years old and could earn designation by the state historic registry, Kattel said.
Through copious research into lineage and connecting the dots of history, Colonial Dames explore their personal history. Kattel can trace her family’s history to Thomas Jefferson.
But, whenever possible, Kattel finds a woman in her history to qualify for various lineage qualifications. For example, Cecily Baley Jordan Farrar was a landowner in the colonies when land ownership for women was atypical. She had to file a palimony lawsuit when her husband died to ensure the land came to her, Kattel said. Palimony is the division of financial assets and real property on the termination of a personal live-in relationship wherein the parties are not legally married.
Farrar was one of the earliest women settlers of colonial Jamestown, Virginia, according to Wikipedia. She arrived in the colony as a child in 1610 and was established as one of the few female planters by 1620. After her husband Samuel Jordan died in 1623, Farrar obtained oversight of his 450-acre plantation, Jordan’s Journey. In the Jamestown Muster of 1624/25, she is one of fewer than 10 women who are mentioned as head of household, and the only woman listed as sharing the head of household with a man she was not married to. She later married William Farrar.
Kattel can trace her family’s roots to the year 200. “I love genealogy,” she added.
Virginia Spear, a retired teacher in Islamorada, joined the Florida Keys Chapter of Colonial Dames with four other members of her family, including her daughters, Jeanette and Sheryl, her granddaughter Kayla, and her sister Dolores, who lives in Ecuador. Spear’s sister visited Stark family grave sites in Connecticut and took pictures, she said. The Spear family joined Colonial Dames through Aaron Stark who was born in Scotland in 1608 and who died 1685 in Connecticut.
“He served in the King Philips War, was a landowner, church deacon and freeman,” Spear said. “In 1673, he claimed bounty for killing two wolves, animals which at that time abounded in Connecticut. I obtained this information from a book, The Aaron Stark Family by Charles R. Stark, published in 1927. The book was handed down to me by my Aunt Estella who was enthusiastic about genealogy and belonged to several genealogical organizations.”
Waldorf, who was the first president of the Colonial Dames Indian Key chapter, said many “Dames” have coats of arms affiliated with their family history. Hers features an eagle with branches, unicorn and fleur-de-lis. Her qualifying ancestor is Edward Fitzrandolph, her ninth-great grandfather, who was born in 1607 in Nottinghamshire, England, and died in 1685 and is buried in Piscataway, New Jersey. This family was involved with the College of New Jersey, which later became Princeton, Waldorf said.
Karen Kovarik of Tavernier serves as the group’s registrar and helps women find the way to join the group through their family history. She not only is a member of the Florida Keys chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames, but also the General Society of Mayflower Descendants in which membership requires proof of lineage from one of the passengers who traveled to America on the historic Mayflower voyage in 1620. Kovarik can be reached at karkovar6@gmail.com.