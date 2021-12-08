Video production crews for the Indian Motorcycle company will be filming an advertisement on U.S. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The crew will be filming at four separate locations in the Florida Keys throughout the day:

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Indian Key Bridge;

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Channel Five Bridge;

• 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Seven-Mile Bridge; and

• 4 to 5 p.m. at the Bahia Honda Bridge (northbound side only)

There will be lane closures and motorists should expect and plan for temporary delays during filming at these locations, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.