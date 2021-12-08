Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Video production crews for the Indian Motorcycle company will be filming an advertisement on U.S. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The crew will be filming at four separate locations in the Florida Keys throughout the day:
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Indian Key Bridge;
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Channel Five Bridge;
• 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Seven-Mile Bridge; and
• 4 to 5 p.m. at the Bahia Honda Bridge (northbound side only)
There will be lane closures and motorists should expect and plan for temporary delays during filming at these locations, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.