Help continues to pour in for an elderly Key West woman who lost her home in a structure fire two years ago.
The volunteer effort to rebuild Alelia Butler’s home received a huge boost within the past week and the house is nearing completion, said Key West Fire Department Capt. Jason Barroso, who has led the volunteer effort to build her a new home.
Key West Home Depot and Marathon Home Depot combined to donate all the materials needed to lay the sheet rock at Butler’s new 813 Galveston Lane home.
“We made a major step toward completing Ms. Butler new home,” Capt. Barroso said. “Leo the driver for Home Depot went above and beyond in helping deliver the sheet rock and materials. We had 10 off-duty Key West Fire Department firefighters who volunteered on their day off to unload and bring all the sheetrock down Galveston Lane.”
In addition, representatives of Professional Plastering Designs, Inc. volunteered their time with company owner Gerry Jimenez, his work crews, and PPD family members installing all the sheetrock last Saturday free of charge.
Arnold’s Towing volunteered its services by sending a flatbed truck to transport additional materials needed to complete the sheetrock installation.
Capt. Barroso thanked the crews with Waste Management for picking up all the debris after the sheetrock was installed.
“On behalf of Ms. Butler and myself, I would like to thank all the team members involved that donated their time, treasure, and talent into making Ms. Butler new home come true,” he said. “This has been an incredible outpouring of support and I would like to acknowledge the effort that was put forth by each one of these amazing volunteers.”
Butler’s life changed forever roughly two years ago, when her modest mobile home on Galveston Lane was destroyed in a fire in the middle of the night on Jan. 29, 2019. The elderly, life-long Key West resident barely got out alive, and she lost all of her belongings and was forced to move in with family. She had no insurance to replace the home.