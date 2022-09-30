While families in Bahama Village try to figure out where to start, community leaders and non-profits are stepping up for those that lost possessions and homes to Hurricane Ian.
Despite a lack of support from county officials.
Monroe County Commissioner Jim Scholl, who represents Dist. 3, was unavailable for comment at press time, but Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who represents Dist. VI, wasn’t waiting for help.
Thanks to assistance from the SOS Callahan Community Kitchen, the MLK Scholarship TrustGlad Tidings, Key West Housing Authority and Paul Menta of Key West Legal Rum Distillery, Lopez started assisting his constituents with hot food and water at the Douglass Gym. The kitchen provided the first meal starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.
According to Randy Sterling, Jr., Executive Director of the KWHA, more than 150 homes in the Bahama Village have been affected to some degree, with many taking water in as storm surge reached 5 feet. Approximately 400 people are displaced during a critical time for affordable workforce housing.
Repairs and remediation are expected to begin in the next few days. In the meantime, Lopez has arranged for meals and didn’t rule out the possibility of opening a shelter for those displaced, like Rutanya Hardin of Emma Street.
“Nobody warned us,” said Hardin. Now we don’t have nothing. All of our appliances and furniture are gone, and it doesn’t seem like we're getting any help except Commissioner Lopez and his partners.”
Lopez expressed frustration at the hesitancy of Monroe County to assist.
“I don’t know if it is because we are in line,” said Lopez. “But the county is winding down its efforts and staging people in southwest Florida. It would be nice if they helped out at home first.”
Hardin, illustrating the water level in her living room, placed her hands mid-thigh. She also said she didn’t know what to do.
“It has been a tough year, losing my father, having family issues and being unemployed,” she said. “Now I don’t know what to do. I am honestly thinking about Baker Acting myself.”
Jean Fortson, a resident in a private home, echoed her sentiments.
“We lost everything, our house is liveable, but we have a lot of work to do,” said Campbell. “My twin sister, Joan Campbell, lost her car.”
Fortson said the storm reminded her of Hurricane Wilma.
“This is the second time we have sustained serious damage," said Fortson. “The only difference in this storm was we didn’t lose as many trees.”
Lopez and Menta stressed the need for resources.
“Right now, we need money to address immediate needs,” said Lopez. “And for residents to call their county commissioners.
Menta, who spearheaded rescue efforts in the Bahamas after its most recent hurricane, agreed.
“We are going to need lots of everyday personal hygiene items,” he said. “Wake up in the morning and go through your routine. Think about toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper and paper towels. But we are also going to need lots of furniture and appliances.”
Menta also pointed out the need for pantry items.
“Blankets, non-perishable, normal stuff. Not a lot of need for pumpkin pie filling.”
Menta is building a website called http://www.conch.love, where his rum distillery will donate proceeds to the Bahama Village effort. He hopes to raise $25,000 in the next few days.
Donations of items may be made at the Douglass Gym Pantry, located at 111 Olivia St. in Old Town.