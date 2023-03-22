Residents and businesses in Key West are coming together to help form a scholarship fund honoring Garrett Hughes, the 21-year-old allegedly gunned down in the parking lot of Conchtown Liquor and Lounge by the building’s owner.
Preston Brewer remains in custody without bond at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.
The initial scholarship will be funded by The Garrett Hughes Benefit Concert, to be held at the Coffee Butler Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 8.
Long-time Conch athletics supporter Amber Archer-Acevedo said the number and amount of scholarships being offered are yet to be determined, as the concert is the first in a series of fundraisers aimed at keeping Hughes’ name and spirit alive.
“Initially when Garrett passed, friends started a fund to help assist the family,” she said. “This is totally separate. This was formed as a 501(c)(3) non-profit so that we could separate this from the family fund. It operates independently and the scholarships will be funded by this concert, other fundraisers and community donations.”
A passionate Key West Conch, Hughes played football and lacrosse and participated in track and field at Key West High School. He also had an intense love of fishing and the water.
Archer-Acevedo said those interests will help determine future recipients.
“Our goal is for this scholarship to help seniors at KWHS who share the same loves and interests as Garrett,” said Archer-Acevedo. “With this being our first fundraiser, though, it is tough to say how many or how much. But we wanted to keep Garrett in everybody’s mind and bring the community together. That is what we do in this town during tough times.”
Archer-Acevedo said Hughes’ family, including Conchs head football coach Johnny Hughes, have fully supported the idea.
Local musician and Hughes’ friend, Mike Stack, is a DJ and rap artist in Key West. Along with fellow performer D-LEW, Stack wrote the song “I’m From Key West.”
The song has become an anthem for the Island City, has been popular among residents and visitors and has been a hit on YouTube.
Stack is also the organizer of the Garrett Hughes Benefit Concert.
“We have several sponsorship levels available for the concert,” said Stack. “The support from local businesses and residents has been overwhelming.”
Community-oriented businesses such as Waste Management and RamsHead Southernmost have already stepped up, and Stack said he hopes more will follow.
“RamsHead will be providing sodas, beer, wine and mixed drinks and have pledged the profits to the scholarship fund,” said Stack. “We will also have food, with those proceeds going to the fund.”
Stack said the event would be a family affair, not adhering to just one genre.
“We are going to have something for everybody,” said Stack. “Rap, hip-hop, rock-influenced music, country. It will be a wide range.”
The Garrett Hughes Benefit Concert will be held Saturday, April 8, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available starting Friday, March 24, at http://www.thekeywestamp.com. Adults are $20, while 12 and younger are free.