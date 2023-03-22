garrett hughes

A scholarship fund has been created to honor 21-year-old Garrett Hughes.

 Photo provided

Residents and businesses in Key West are coming together to help form a scholarship fund honoring Garrett Hughes, the 21-year-old allegedly gunned down in the parking lot of Conchtown Liquor and Lounge by the building’s owner.

Preston Brewer remains in custody without bond at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island.

