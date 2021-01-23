Fifth-generation Key West Conch Shannon Estenoz has been named principal deputy assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks.
Most recently, she was the chief operating officer of the Everglades Foundation. Previously, Estenoz served as the Department of the Interior’s director of Everglades Restoration Initiatives and executive director of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force.
Estenoz’s 24-year career in conservation includes roles with the World Wildlife Fund and the National Parks Conservation Association, and appointments by three Florida Governors including to the Governing Board of the South Florida Water Management District. Estenoz holds degrees in International Affairs and Civil Engineering from Florida State University.
On her Twitter page, Estenoz referred to herself as “Broward County Public Schools and Carnegie Mellon Mom, engineer, musician, 5th-generation Key West Conch.”