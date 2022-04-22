Just as they have for the last 40 years (with the exception of 2021) the Conch Republic Navy will send its vessel into the waters of Key West to recreate the original and commemorative battle that was fought shortly after the Key West’s “secession” from the United States.
On Wednesday, aboard the Schooner Wolf, Brian and Lena Brown, two firefighters from Baltimore who have been involved in the battle for more than a decade, prepared water pumps to use in the battle.
The pumps are the type that might be used to fight a brush fire, Brown said, with a motor of about nine horsepower. Brown comes from a family in which firefighting goes back at least three generations. His family restores old fire engines in Baltimore, and he’s become involved with the Key West Firehouse Museum in his time on the island.
His skillset became especially valuable when NOAA limited the weaponry to just water and bread, citing environmental concerns. When Brown first came to the battle, in 2003, it was “something else.”
“The first years, it was a drunken food fight on the gulf and it was hysterical. I got addicted the first time I did it,” Brian said. “I said ‘there’s nothing else like this in the world.’ ”
But, some began to take the food aspect too far.
“People would Dumpster dive,” Lena said.
Brian said it came to a head when a man with a “three-man slingshot” was caught trying to launch a ketchup bottle. Back then, the Browns would bring 5-gallon buckets of deshelled, hard-boiled eggs dyed red for ammunition. Brown said an agreement was struck that the future battles would be limited to bread and water.
“That’s when our eyes lit up because I heard three or four different boat captains go ‘how do we throw water?’ We know exactly how to throw water,” Brian Brown said.
The Browns plan to outfit the Schooner Wolf with three of the pumps with fire hoses; they said the enemy will have similar weaponry, since all U.S. Coast Guard vessels have built-in systems in the event of a fire. The Coast Guard hoses are “much more massive” according to the Browns, and the water pressure won’t be on full blast. If it was, Lena said the water could blow someone off the boat.
“The first years we did this, if you’ve ever seen a hose blow a bikini top off, it will give you a whole new perspective when you go into a burning building,” Brian Brown said.
The Coast Guard-Conch Republic battle has been a staple of the faux republic since its inception. The original “fight” took place shortly after the Conch Republic’s founding. In the words of longtime area captain Finbar Gittleman, the first battle took place when a group of Conchs boarded the Schooner Western Union and set out looking to pick a fight. The first U.S. vessel they came across was a Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returning from several months at sea. Suddenly, the Western Union attacked the cutter with Cuban bread and Cuban mix. The Coast Guard, caught off guard, returned fire with their water hoses.
The battle raged for several minutes before, in what Gittleman described as a “brilliant tactical move,” they ran away. The mock battle was such a hit, the two sides have reunited every year for a re-enactment. It also led to the establishment of the Conch Republic Navy.
Captain Bill Wickers was appointed Secretary of the Conch Republic Navy and Monroe County Mayor Wilhelmina Harvey was appointed Admiral and First Sea Lord, according to the Conch Republic’s written history. Gittleman was made Admiral and First Sea Lord in 2005, following Harvey’s death.
Gittleman built the Schooner Wolf, which was completed in 1984. The Wolf was first used in the re-enactment in 1985, after the Western Union was taken out of the Florida Keys for a time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle wasn’t held in 2021. Instead, about 15 members of the Coast Guard attempted to “invade” Schooner Wharf Bar. But the Conch Republic was able to repel the attack with water guns.
Friday’s battle will feature about 25 people aboard the Wolf, said Gittleman’s wife, Julie McEnroe.