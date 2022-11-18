A passenger of the Conch Tour Train in Key West filed a lawsuit against the train’s operator this week, several months after the train jumped the curb and struck a sign.

On Aug. 23, the plaintiff, Shari Everette, was a fare-paying passenger on the sight-seeing train, which is operated by Historic Tours of America. While transporting Everette, the driver, who was not identified in the lawsuit, “suddenly, without warning and with force, ran the subject vehicle into and/or up onto the curb and crashed it into a sign,” the lawsuit stated.

