Congress has passed a bill that significantly increases federal funding to coral reef restoration projects and directs more federal money toward local coral reef restoration projects like ones already being implemented in the Florida Keys.
The bill appropriates $45 million in annual funding authorized for 2023-2027 under the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act (RRRA), which is larger than past annual federal appropriations for previous versions of the RRRA. While the funding appropriated for NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program has grown in the past several years, it has yet to reach the level of $45 million authorized under the latest version of the RRRA. In 2017, RRRA funding reached $27 million, and the funding increased to $33 million in 2021 and 2022, according to NOAA spokeswoman Kate Silverstein.
The latest version of the RRRA includes several program modifications. The changes include directing NOAA to develop a national coral reef resilience strategy; provide block grants to states and territories; establish standards for the formation of stewardship partnerships; and establish the Susan L. Williams National Coral Reef Management Fellowship. Additionally, the bill provides statutory authority for the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force to continue its current operations, Silverstein said.
Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL, was a co-sponsor of the bill and pushed for its approval. In February 2019, Rubio visited the Florida Keys to meet with Monroe County officials to discuss continued recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma, to tour the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and to discuss coral reef restoration.
“I saw firsthand the devastated condition of our coral reefs when I toured the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and I promised a comprehensive response. This new law will ensure federal agencies are partnering effectively with state and local governments and non-governmental organizations to restore our dwindling coral reefs. The Florida communities that rely on the health of these critical ecosystems cannot be left behind. This is a pivotal moment in the battle to save our corals and protect our coastal communities.”
Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln called the approval of funding “a great team effort.”
“Our reef is a critical part of our ecosystem and what makes the Keys so unique,” Lincoln said. “The RRRA would not have happened but for the tenacious work (since 2017) of the commissioners, staffers and federal legislative team from a small handful of southeast Florida counties: Monroe, Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Martin. Importantly, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Senator Rubio for co-sponsoring and supporting this important legislation, and Wes Brooks, Florida’s CRO, who was instrumental in helping move it through committee.”
The Monroe County Commission has long-supported legislation to provide greater federal funding and protection of the Keys’ invaluable and fragile reef tract, and county officials were pleased to see the advocacy efforts finally rewarded with this passage of the RRRA, County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson said.
“It’s a reflection of the [Monroe] County Commission’s robust federal engagement on all things environmental from funding for Everglades Restoration and the Florida Keys Water Quality Protection program, to the protection of our National Marine Sanctuary, the Florida Bay and our reef,” Tennyson said. “Our environment is special, it’s under enormous stress, and it needs all of our efforts to save and protect it.”
The Florida Keys has been the epicenter for coral reef restoration, with some local scientists pioneering some of the most effective techniques in rearing and outplanting coral. The Coral Reef Foundation, Mote Marine Laboratory, The Nature Conservancy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other groups have established coral nurseries and out-planting sites throughout the Keys reef tract.
CRF representatives applauded the bill’s passage and enhanced funding for coral projects. The CRF has been a long-time partner with NOAA and the recipient of various funding opportunities during the last several years.
“We’re always excited and encouraged to see greater funding appropriations to support ecosystem and habitat restoration,” said Jessica Levy, CRF director of restoration strategy. “These awards (and funding opportunities like this) not only help us to expand our capacity and impact, but also work to bring the restoration community together by supporting collaborative initiatives and up-scaling restoration success.”
The bill affords greater flexibility for the states and territories to address their priorities, adds a focus on resilience to NOAA programs, provides specific authorities for Department of Interior’s coral reef activities, and codifies the interagency U.S. Coral Reef Task Force, said Chris Bergh, field program director for The Nature Conservancy in Florida.
“We’ve worked with Congress to make this bill a reality, and we thank our Florida members of Congress for their support,” Bergh said.
Keys reefs have lost nearly 98 of their coral cover in the past 40 years. Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which started in Miami in 2014, has decimated reefs from Florida to Grenada at an alarming rate and there is still no determined cause of the outbreak.
The disease is unparalleled to other coral diseases in scale, with mortality rates from 66% to 100% of corals that are infected.
Recently, NOAA released a plan to guide future actions to treat and prevent the spread of a disease affecting coral reefs in Florida and the U.S. Caribbean. The plan also includes actions to prevent the spread of the disease to the Indo-Pacific Ocean as, according to NOAA.
Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has harmed more than 22 species of stony corals in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Mexico and continues to spread across the Caribbean. Cases have been confirmed in at least 20 countries and territories, and as far south as Grenada. The deadly disease started in Miami in 2014, which came roughly a year after crews began a major dredging project in the Port of Miami.
“Florida’s coral reefs are on the brink of functional extinction, and it is highly unlikely that our devastated coral populations will ever be able to execute a natural recovery of the reef,” Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby said. “That means conservation strategies alone cannot solve this dilemma. A bold science-based coral restoration program is essential to actively assist the recovery of this ecosystem.
“Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are to be applauded for their leadership and dedication in crafting specific language and securing passage of the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act (R3A), that will allow a scientifically rigorous and environmentally strategic Florida Keys Coral Disease Response & Restoration Initiative to be implemented through extramural NOAA funding to an independent consortium of coral research and restoration institutions. The R3A is a game-changer in authorizing two primary vehicles — coral reef stewardship partnerships and coral reef research centers — for real success by getting funds out of the agencies and into the hands of those organizations who actually develop and deploy innovative science-based coral restoration technologies in close partnership with local communities.”