Noise likely originating from a work site on Big Pine Key spurred a brief lockdown at Big Pine Academy on Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The construction or job site noise was initially mistaken for possible gunshots, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, school officials and deputies followed all appropriate safety precautions during the investigation, Linhardt said.

It was quickly determined that no gunshots were fired, and the school returned to normal operations.

There were no injuries reported.