Construction is set to begin on Key West’s newest affordable housing project, the 103-unit Garden View Apartments, according to city officials.
Closing documents were finalized late last week between the Key West Housing Authority, the City of Key West and the Monroe County Land Authority, according to Key West spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The contractor, Gulf Keystar, is on site and ready to begin construction, Crean said in a news release. Each one-bedroom unit will be about 650 square feet, and the project includes parking for 125 cars, as well as bike and scooter parking.
The project has an estimated total cost of up to $21.48 million, according to KWHA spokesman Peter Batty Sr., who noted that the amount includes the possibility of rising costs of materials.
According to KWHA Director Randy Sterling, 92 of the units will be designated for low-income households, 11 of which will be reserved for extremely low-income households and six of those will be reserved for residents with special needs.
“The partnership between the city, the Housing Authority and the Land Authority is monumental in addressing the affordable housing shortage in this community,” Sterling said. “But we have to recognize the other players, without whom we couldn’t go forward.”
Those important players include the lender, Truist (formally BB&T), the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Department of Economic Opportunity and the staff of all the entities.
“This partnership has gotten us where we need to be in providing affordable housing that our community so greatly needs,” said City Manager Patti McLauchlin. “Because of the hard work and cooperation among these independent agencies, our community will benefit, and at no cost to the taxpayer.”
Construction is estimated to take about 18 months, Crean said. Garden View Apartments will occupy the land that formerly housed the old Florida Keys Mosquito Control District facility, the former SPCA and Easter Seals.
The city had originally hoped to start construction in April, but the project was stalled as workers are removing soil contaminated by pesticides from when the property housed the mosquito control district offices, equipment and supplies.
Batty praised the city’s efforts at remediation, which resulted in a clean bill of “no further action” needed from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Economic Opportunity and allowed for last week’s closing.
The city hired the environmental consulting company Tetra Tech to ensure the property was environmentally clean. During the course of their work, Tetra Tech engineers discovered two separate areas of contamination: one from an above-ground diesel fuel tank that leaked; and a former chemical storage site containing organochlorine pesticides.
Organochlorine pesticides were used extensively from the 1940s through the 1960s in agriculture and mosquito control. Containing DDT, organochlorine pesticides were linked with increased risks of hormone-related cancers, including breast, prostate, stomach and lung.