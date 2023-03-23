A construction worker was killed Tuesday after a construction crane fell over at a site in Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Eduardo Reyes Ponce, 29, of Homestead, Florida, was killed while working at the Mutiny Place subdivision, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
Upper Keys Marine Construction workers were using a crane to install dock pilings in the water when the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Mutiny Place.
Ponce was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident, Linhardt said, adding autopsy results are pending.
