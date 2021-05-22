Additional soil contamination near the site of the planned workforce housing development on College Road has further delayed the start of construction on the affordable rental complex.
A new, small area of pesticide-contaminated soil on city-owned land off College Road on Stock Island needs to be removed before the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will give the go-ahead for construction to begin. The location of the polluted soil is a parcel adjacent to the planned housing complex currently rented by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. It should be removed sometime next week, according to Steve McAlearney, city engineering director.
“It’s very small, a few truckloads [of contaminated soil], if that,” he said.
The contaminated area is an extension of two plumes of polluted soil discovered in 2020, one pesticide-based and the other petroleum-based, left behind by Florida Keys Mosquito Control District operations when it moved to another location three years ago. The soil saturated with the pollutants was removed last year and city officials were hoping that would be enough for the FDEP to sign off on the project. But the environmental agency said all the contaminated soil, including the spread onto the FKAA site, had to be cleared. That has further delayed the start of construction on the 104-unit workforce housing complex, named Garden View Apartments, angering some city officials.
“Probably all of you feel the same way that I do, very frustrated,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said to city commissioners at their May 19 meeting. “We had a groundbreaking on Dec. 10, 2019. And we still have a property out there that looks exactly the same.”
If the latest area of cleanup, which involves digging up the contaminated soil, trucking it to a disposal site and backfilling with clean dirt, proceeds on a quick timetable, it should not delay the Aug. 30 deadline for project manager Key West Housing Authority to finalize loans for the $11.6 million development. However, if that timetable cannot be met, the housing authority will be forced to ask for an extension on the loan closing, further delaying the affordable housing complex.
The twin plumes of pollution have plagued the site since they were discovered in 2020 when the city began clearing the 2.6-acre parcel on College Road in preparation for construction of the Garden View Apartments. During that work, the city hired an environmental consulting company, Tetra Tech, to ensure the property was environmentally clean.
Tetra Tech engineers discovered two separate areas of contamination, one from an above-ground diesel fuel tank that leaked and a former chemical storage site containing organochlorine pesticides. Organochlorine pesticides were used extensively from the 1940s through the 1960s in agriculture and mosquito control. Containing DDT, organochlorine pesticides were linked with increased risks of hormone-related cancers, including breast, prostate, stomach and lung.
The city had rented the property to the Mosquito Control District from 1959 until about 2016. Mosquito Control officials agreed last year to create an $850,000 fund to pay for any environmental cleanup required by the FDEP.
Since then, about 2,000 tons of soil have been removed and replaced on the Garden View parcel. However, another small plot of contaminated soil was found next door on the FKAA site. While that pesticide-based contamination was within acceptable levels set by the FDEP for commercial sites, they were above levels for residential development.
“We were of the optimistic belief that the FDEP would approve the [apartment] project to go forward because those are commercial sites,’ said Key West Assistant City Attorney George Wallace, referring to the areas of polluted soil on the FKAA site. “They didn’t see it that way.”
As a result, the Garden View project cannot begin construction until the FKAA site is cleaned, which is scheduled to take place next week from May 25-28.
That starts the clock ticking on a tight timetable necessary for the Key West Housing Authority to receive documents from the environmental consultant and FDEP giving the site a “no further action required” clean bill of health by July 1, when the KWHA would need to ask for an extension on its loan closing if the environmental deadlines cannot be met.
“They should have enough time to process the closing and we should be good to go,” said Wallace. “It’s been a lot of work, a lot of moving parts.”
Once the funding has been received by the housing authority, construction should begin quickly. The necessary building permits have already been approved by the city. And the KWHA has hired a contractor, Gulf Keystar LLC, a joint venture between Gulf Building Corp. in Fort Lauderdale and Keystar Construction. Keystar is owned by Spottswood Companies Inc., the Key West-based real estate development, management and hospitality organization which owns multiple hotel, timeshare, marina and commercial properties in the Florida Keys.
“We are so chomping at the bit. We are so ready to go,” said Peter Batty Sr., the FKHA public information officer. “The only thing holding us back is the ‘no further action required’ letter.”