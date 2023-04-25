A weekend fire that destroyed a home on Cooks Island off Big Pine Key has residents of the roughly 10 homes on the island discussing having more fire suppression equipment and possibly running a waterline to the remote barrier island.
Monroe County Fire Rescue personnel were not able to respond to the blaze on Saturday, April 22, which destroyed one home there, because the department does not have a fire boat equipped with fire suppression equipment and there is no bridge running to the island that would allow firefighters to use their trucks.
Cooks Island is an inhabited island in the Newfound Harbor chain south of Big Pine Key. The fire erupted after 3 p.m. in a two-story house on the eastern end of Cooks Island and the home was completely consumed by the fire, which appears to have started within or at the structure, neighbors told the Keys Citizen.
The house at 20 Cooks Island, which is listed on Monroe County Property Appraiser’s website as being owned by Oppidan Solutions LLC, with Marco Fantasia listed as a prinicple, is isolated from the rest of the houses on the island further to the west. The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, neighbors said. A smoke plume was first noticed at 3:30 p.m. by a resident on the Long Beach Peninsula who called friends who reside on the island fulltime and the resident then called 911.
However, no action was taken by Monroe County Fire Rescue or any other agencies, and the house burned to the ground. The house is closely surrounded by thick vegetation that could have spread the flames throughout the island, neighbors said.
Worried about a possible spread, Cooks Island residents Tana Mouflouze and John Spencer spent an all night keeping vigil at the smoldering site to monitor any flare-ups. The next day, still with no aid from any agency, the exhausted pair secured aid from their friend John Coffin, with Coffin Marine Services Inc., to extinguish the hot spots still smoldering on the island. Coffin volunteered his services, retrieved a high-volume pump from his operations in Key West, brought it with multiple hose attachments via his own boat to the fire site and, with help from other volunteers, extinguished the remaining fires.
Monroe County Fire Rescue responded when called to the structure fire on Cook Island to the closest possible point, at the end of Long Beach Road, according to County Fire Chief Jim Callahan. With no continuous infrastructure or roadway to the island, it was not possible for fire rescue to reach the offshore island. Monroe County Fire Rescue does not have a fire rescue vessel and the shallow depth of water around the island would have made it nearly impossible to draft saltwater if a vessel were available, Callahan said.
The fire department did reach out to federal forestry officials about bringing in a helicopter to fight the fire, but Chief Callahan was told they could not because the fire was not on federal property, the chief told The Citizen on Monday.
“It is a tremendous loss of the structure for the homeowner,” Callahan said Monday. “There isn’t a firefighter in this county who would not do everything in their ability to try to save someone’s life or property, but we are limited to areas our firefighters and equipment can access.”
The State Fire Marshal’s office and Monroe County Fire Rescue were at the property on Sunday and are still working to determine the cause of the fire, Callahan said Monday.
Cooks Island is off the grid and has no power or water lines running to it. Residents use cisterns for water and solar panels and batteries for power, residents said. Many of the homes have small, portable, gas-powered fire suppression water pump systems, including the home that burned down, but the owner was not home at the time of the fire to use the equipment, neighbor Spencer said.
Since the fire, residents have begun to discuss bringing more fire suppression equipment to Cooks Island, and Spencer left a message with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority on Monday, asking what it would take to run a water line to the island, Spencer said.