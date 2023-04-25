A weekend fire that destroyed a home on Cooks Island off Big Pine Key has residents of the roughly 10 homes on the island discussing having more fire suppression equipment and possibly running a waterline to the remote barrier island.

Monroe County Fire Rescue personnel were not able to respond to the blaze on Saturday, April 22, which destroyed one home there, because the department does not have a fire boat equipped with fire suppression equipment and there is no bridge running to the island that would allow firefighters to use their trucks.

