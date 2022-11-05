mental health drug dog

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Coral is seen with his recent discovery of the highly addictive and deadly drug fentanyl.

 Photo courtesy of MCSO

To say that the Florida Keys has a substance issue would be an understatement.

Whether done recreationally, self-medicating to cope with mental health or unexpected life issues, substance use — and abuse — is one of the most severe legal and criminal facets of Monroe County.