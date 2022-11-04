A team of divers from several leading coral research institutes has concluded another effort to mitigate the spread of the most fatal coral diseases that has impacted reefs in the Florida Keys and the Caribbean.
Corals in Florida and greater Caribbean have died at an alarming rate by a disease that has moved through the reef tract since originating near Miami in 2014. The disease, termed Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, causes lesions that move quickly across affected coral colonies, often killing them within weeks.
The disease reached Dry Tortugas National Park in summer of 2021, and response teams at the National Park Service continue efforts to mitigate the impacts. The Parks Service recently received assistance in the Dry Tortugas this fall from two research cruises focused specifically on helping diseased corals.
Led by Keys-based scientists with Nova Southeastern University, the recent missions included 17 scientific divers from Nova Southeastern, Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, and the University of the Virgin Islands. Much of the funding was provided by NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Coral Emergency Response Fund.
Divers conducted 251 dives and spent nearly 250 hours underwater, carefully surveying an area larger than 20 football fields. The divers treated 6,483 corals with SCTLD lesions with a medical antibiotic paste that is applied by hand onto the diseased tissue, according to Dr. Karen Neely of Nova Southeastern University. The coral tissue saved is equivalent to nearly 200,000 out-planted corals, Neely said.
The disease-affected corals were treated with a topical antibiotic paste made from the common antibiotic amoxicillin. The antibiotic paste is known to halt the disease lesions and increase corals’ chances of survival. The paste has been used on nearly 20,000 diseased corals in Florida and is also used on corals elsewhere in the Caribbean. Treated corals monitored for over three years in Florida show high survivorship after treatments.
Most of the corals on the Dry Tortugas mission were located at a high-priority reef near Loggerhead Key, known for its high coral cover and diversity. But divers also focused efforts on areas around Fort Jefferson, which are popular with snorkelers and those walking the moat wall within the National Park. All of these efforts are expected to help preserve these corals, along with the fisheries habitat, aesthetic value, and reproductive capacity they provide for the future of Florida’s reefs, Neely said.
“Coral reefs in the Dry Tortugas are one of the last strongholds of coral cover and coral diversity in Florida,” Neely said. “They are the reefs that can help seed our reefs in the Keys with the next generation of corals. Preventing the loss of those corals is essential in preventing the loss of Florida’s Coral Reef for the future.”
The speed and willingness of so many partners to come together for this work speaks to its importance: these SCTLD treatment missions are the first use of the Coral Emergency Response Fund established by NOAA and NFWF, Dry Tortugas staff were critical in establishing priority reefs and permitting the work, and most of the work was done by science divers and institutions who volunteered their time, Neely said.
About a year ago, Nova Southeastern led a similar mission in the Dry Tortugas where divers treated more than 6,000 disease-affected coral colonies. During that 10-day mission, the team surveyed and treated disease-affected corals in an area the size of 146 football fields, Neely said.
The disease has been spreading north and south through Florida’s Coral Reef from its origin near Miami since 2014. In those more than nine years, there is still no determined cause of the outbreak. The disease is unparalleled to other coral diseases in scale, with mortality rates from 66% to 100% of corals that are infected.
Recently, NOAA released a plan to guide future actions to treat and prevent the spread of a disease affecting coral reefs in Florida and the U.S. Caribbean. The plan also includes actions to prevent the spread of the disease to the Indo-Pacific Ocean as, according to NOAA.
Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has harmed more than 22 species of stony corals in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Mexico and continues to spread across the Caribbean. Cases have been confirmed in at least 20 countries and territories, and as far south as Grenada.
“Stony coral tissue loss disease is unprecedented as a cause of mortality to Florida’s corals,” Neely said. “Even though treatment is done coral by coral, these efforts show that huge areas of reef and large numbers of corals can be saved with relatively little effort and cost. Spending 30 seconds to a minute to stop a coral from dying is a thousand times easier than trying to replace it once it’s dead. These are some of the largest and oldest animals in the world; it is simply impossible to replace them.”