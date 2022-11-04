A team of divers from several leading coral research institutes has concluded another effort to mitigate the spread of the most fatal coral diseases that has impacted reefs in the Florida Keys and the Caribbean.

Corals in Florida and greater Caribbean have died at an alarming rate by a disease that has moved through the reef tract since originating near Miami in 2014. The disease, termed Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, causes lesions that move quickly across affected coral colonies, often killing them within weeks.

