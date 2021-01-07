A story in the Weekend Edition of The Key West Citizen should have state Rural Health Network accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare, and offers a sliding fee scale based on income, which determines out-of-pocket cost. To qualify for the sliding fee scale, participants must bring a valid ID and proof of income with a pay stub or the previous year’s income tax return. If a person does not have any source of money to pay for services, each patient’s needs are determined on an individual basis and cared for accordingly.